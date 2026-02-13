Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
RBC Capital Markets veröffentlicht Bewertung: Daimler Truck-Aktie mit Outperform
Siemens-Aktie: JP Morgan Chase & Co. vergibt Bewertung mit Overweight
Sika: Übernahme von Klebstoffhersteller Akkim - Aktie im Minus
Georg Fischer-Aktie leichter: Verkauf der Casting-Sparte an Nemak abgeschlossen
Basler Kantonalbank-Aktie gibt nach: BKB kündigt Tier-1-Anleihe zum ersten möglichen Termin
13.02.2026 11:23:17

Indian Shares Extend Slide As AI Jitters Deepen

(RTTNews) - Indian shares tumbled on Friday to extend losses from the previous session as investors fretted about the impact AI could have on revenues and profit margins of financial, transportation and logistics and even commercial real estate companies.

The talk around AI has added to uncertainty about how fast traditional service models might change.

Ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions and dwindling hopes for Fed rate cuts also kept investors on edge ahead of the U.S. Labor Department's report on consumer price inflation for January later in the day that could shed additional clues on the likely path of interest rates.

The benchmark BSE Sensex plunged 1,048.16 points, or 1.25 percent, to 82,626.76 while the NSE Nifty index plummeted 336.10 points, or 1.30 percent, to 25,471.10.

The broader market followed suit, with the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes falling 1.6 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.

The market breadth was weak on the BSE, with 2,876 shares falling while 1,324 shares advanced and 164 shares closed unchanged.

Selling was broad-based, with Asian Paints, BEL, Reliance Industries, Power Grid Corp, TCS, Titan Company, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Eternal and Hindustan Unilever falling 2-4 percent.

Among those that bucked the weak trend, Bajaj Finance rose 2.4 percent to extend its rally for a third consecutive session.

Dividenden Könige – Was macht sie besonders? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

In dieser Ausgabe von BX Swiss TV sprechen David Kunz und Tim Schäfer über ein besonders spannendes Thema für langfristige Anleger: Dividendenkönige – also Unternehmen, die ihre Dividende seit mindestens 50 Jahren jährlich steigern!

Was erwartet euch in dieser Folge?
✔️ Definition: Was macht eine Aktie zum Dividendenkönig?
✔️ Stabile Klassiker wie Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble oder Colgate-Palmolive
✔️ Kontroverse Top-Performer wie Altria – die „beste Aktie der letzten 100 Jahre“
✔️ Unbekannter Star: Federal Realty Investment Trust
✔️ Target – ein Dividendenkönig in der Krise
✔️ Chancen in der Schwäche: Value-Investing bei Qualitätsaktien

10:07 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Telekom im Rallymodus
08:47 SMI setzt neue Bestmarke
07:10 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – 5'000-Dollar-Marke wieder unterboten
12.02.26 Julius Bär: 14.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf COSMO Pharmaceuticals NV
12.02.26
12.02.26 Europa mit Rückenwind
10.02.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Swiss Re, UBS, VAT Group
12.11.25 Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
In der vergangenen Handelswoche haben wieder zahlreiche Experten zum Einstieg in Aktien geraten. ...
Bildquelle: Vadim Balantsev / Shutterstock.com
KW 6: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 6: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
