Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’959 -0.8%  SPI 17’959 -0.9%  Dow 47’417 -0.6%  DAX 23’640 -1.4%  Euro 0.9023 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’795 -0.7%  Gold 5’159 -0.6%  Bitcoin 54’932 0.9%  Dollar 0.7810 0.0%  Öl 92.0 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Lufthansa667979Roche1203204UBS24476758Sika41879292ABB1222171Lockheed Martin351011Richemont21048333
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Erste Schätzungen: BYD stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Reise-Trend: Was ist eigentlich "Bleisure Travel"?
Ausblick: Adobe präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Aktien von Tesla, BYD und Rivian im Fokus - Helfen die steigenden Ölpreise den E-Aauto-Herstellern?
KI-Chip-Wettrennen: So sieht ein UBS-Analyst die Aktien von NVIDIA, Micron und AMD
Suche...
12.03.2026 05:53:36

Indian Shares Extend Losses As Oil Prices Extend Surge

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session as the prospect of a quick end to the war in West Asia thinned and trade tensions resurfaced.

Brent crude oil prices surged over 9 percent past $100 per barrel in Asian trade today, raising concerns about inflation and the broader impact on global economic stability.

Among the prominent decliners, IndiGo, Titan Company, Trent, Maruti Suzuki India, Eternal and Mahindra & Mahindra tumbled 2-3 percent.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 548 points, or 0.7 percent, at 76,315 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 194 points, or 0.8 percent, at 23,673.

IRCTC fell 2.4 percent to extend losses from the previous session after reports the company may halt cooked meal services on trains due to LPG supply shortages.

Ashok Leyland declined 2.3 percent after breaking ground for a greenfield battery pack manufacturing facility near Chennai.

Borosil shares plunged 5 percent. The company said LPG supply restrictions have affected production at its Jaipur-based furnaces.

Bharat Forge tumbled 3.3 percent. The company's board has approved an investment of up to €15 million in its wholly owned German subsidiary through an equity infusion.

Omnitech Engineering soared 5.6 percent on securing an order worth Rs. 920 crore from a Germany-based firm.

Wipro was little changed after securing a multi-year contract from a U.S.-based insurance and financial services provider.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Woodward, Howmet Aerospace & Safran SA mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Woodward
✅ Howmet Aerospace
✅ Safran SA

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Woodward, Howmet Aerospace & Safran SA mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

11.03.26 Wie lange wird der Konflikt dauern?
11.03.26 SMI mit verhaltener Erholung
11.03.26 Marktüberblick: Technologiewerte gesucht
11.03.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Woodward, Howmet Aerospace & Safran SA mit François Bloch
11.03.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Re-Break knapp verpasst
10.03.26 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Swiss Market® Index, DAX®, S&P 500 Index®, Nikkei 225 Exchange Traded Fund
06.03.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.80% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AMD, Nvidia
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’499.17 19.50 BMKSEU
Short 13’786.93 13.61 SRPB6U
Short 14’296.14 8.86 B5HSYU
SMI-Kurs: 12’958.59 11.03.2026 17:30:50
Long 12’413.12 19.50 SYUBYU
Long 12’146.14 13.90 SZEBLU
Long 11’608.39 8.89 BBWS3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Anleger setzen Rheinmetall am Mittwochnachmittag unter Druck
Q4 2025: Diese Aktien kaufte und verkaufte Stanley Druckenmiller
Eskalation im Nahen Osten: SMI und DAX schliessen tiefrot -- US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Rheinmetall-Aktie steigt: Kauf der Lürssen-Marinetochter abgeschlossen - auch TKMS, HENSOLDT und RENK im Blick
Barclays Capital gibt Rheinmetall-Aktie Overweight
Ausblick: Schaeffler legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Beiersdorf-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Konzern plant Aktienrückkauf - Kaum Wachstum 2026
Iran-Krieg sorgt für hohe Nervosität am Aktienmarkt - Gold gesucht
Ausblick: Plug Power öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal

Top-Rankings

KW 10: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 10: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 10: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.