SMI 12’984 0.6%  SPI 17’850 0.6%  Dow 48’704 1.3%  DAX 24’430 0.6%  Euro 0.9328 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’792 0.7%  Gold 4’321 1.0%  Bitcoin 73’644 0.2%  Dollar 0.7951 0.0%  Öl 61.1 -0.8% 
UBS-Aktie steigt: Parlamentarier legen Kompromiss zu Kapitalanforderungen vor
Nestlé-Aktie höher: Konzern ruft Babymilchpulver in Frankreich zurück
Henkel-Aktie in Rot: FTC klagt gegen Zukauf in den USA
DKSH-Aktie in Grün: Neue Partnerschaft mit Etika Fresh Milk in Malaysia
Zalando-Aktie: Bernstein Research vergibt Bewertung mit Underperform
12.12.2025 11:21:05

Indian Shares Extend Gains For Second Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares closed higher on Friday, extending gains from the previous session on optimism for an India-U.S. trade deal after U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said that the U.S. has received the "best ever" offer from India.

As trade talks continue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he had a "very warm and engaging" phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 449.53 points, or 0.53 percent, to 85,267.66, after having snapped a three-day losing streak the previous day.

The broader NSE Nifty index surged 148.40 points, or 0.57 percent, to 26,046.95 following the Fed's less hawkish than expected outlook on rates and ahead of key domestic inflation data due later in the day.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes jumped 1.1 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

The market breadth was positive on the BSE, with 2,588 shares rising while 1,597 shares declined and 171 shares closed unchanged.

Among the top gainers, Maruti Suzuki India, Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech Cement, Eternal and Tata Steel rallied 2-3 percent.

Global cues were positive, with Asian and European markets rising on investor optimism that the U.S. Federal Reserve will deliver more interest-rate cuts in 2026.

The U.S. dollar was on track for a third straight weekly loss, hovering near two-month lows due to increasing monetary policy divergence between the ECB and the Fed.

Gold hovered near a seven-week peak, while oil prices rose on concerns of Venezuelan supply disruptions.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Idorsia-Aktie schnellt hoch: Schlafmittel mit Prix Galien Bridges Award ausgezeichnet - weitere Studiendaten zu Aprocitentan veröffentlicht
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA fällt am Nachmittag
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Marktturbulenzen: Warum die Oracle-Zahlen auch Aktien von SAP, Softbank und NVIDIA treffen unter Druck setzen
So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Bitcoin von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen
Palantir-Mitgründer Peter Thiel steigt aus: Die Hintergründe zum Verkauf der NVIDIA-Aktie
Bernstein Research bescheinigt Outperform für Deutsche Telekom-Aktie
Nach US-Zinsentscheid: Wall Street schliesst uneins - Dow mit Rekord -- SMI letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX schlussendlich freundlich -- Asiens Börsen enden am Donnerstag leichter
Givaudan-Aktie rutscht ab: Analystenveranstaltung sorgt für spürbare Verunsicherung
EQS-DD: RENK Group AG: Klaus Refle, sell

