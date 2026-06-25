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25.06.2026 06:29:49
Indian Shares Extend Gains As Oil Prices Fall To Pre-war Levels
(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session as crude oil prices fell to their lowest levels since before the Iran conflict, helping ease worries surrounding inflation, interest rates and economic growth.
The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 540 points, or 0.7 percent, at 77,529 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 153 points, or 0.6 percent, to 24,175.
Among the top gainers, Trent, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Unilever, SBI, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India and Indigo were up 1-3 percent.
Tata Steel edged up slightly after infusing Rs 1,625 crore into its wholly owned subsidiary, T Steel Holding Pte (TSHP).
Embassy Developments soared nearly 5 percent after it announced a heavy capital investment of Rs 1,500 crore to develop premium real estate projects in the high-growth Lucknow corridor.
IRFC fell about 1 percent as the government decided to sell an additional 1 percent stake in the ongoing Offer for Sale.
Raymond dropped 1 percent after denying reports of an imminent buyout of the German aerospace components firm Deharde.
Trading Signals: Palantir: KI-Star mit deutlichen Rissen
Der Datenanalysespezialist wächst in den USA rasant und hob zuletzt die Prognose an. Doch an der Börse zählen derzeit andere Fakten: Europa sucht den Ausstieg, die Bewertung ist hoch und prominente Short-Seller erhöhen den Druck.Weiterlesen!
3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Woodward, Howmet & STMicroelectronics mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
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