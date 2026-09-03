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03.09.2026 12:33:05

Indian Shares Erase Early Gains To End Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares gave up early gains to end lower on Thursday, tracking mixed cues from global markets.

U.S. Treasury yields eased from multi-year highs and oil steadied after a three-day rally, helping ease inflation and interest-rate concerns.

After U.S. ADP labor figures came in below expectations, new hopes have arisen that signs of weakness in the labor market will lead the Federal Reserve to refrain from raising interest rates later this month.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty rose notably in early trade before giving up all gains to end lower for the day.

Early market gains were also supported by remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump that the latest military actions targeting Iran would likely be short-lived.

The 30-share BSE Sensex gained more than 350 points before turning lower to settle at 76,152.86, down 417.49 points, or 0.55 percent, from its previous close ahead of the August U.S. jobs report scheduled for Friday, which includes both public and private sector jobs.

The NSE Nifty index retreated from above the 24,000 mark to end 41 points, or 0.17 percent, lower at 23,873.45.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes rose 0.2 percent and 1 percent, respectively. The market breadth was positive on the BSE, with 2,547 shares rising while 1,773 shares fell and 226 shares closed unchanged.

Among the prominent decliners, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Bajaj FinServ, Mahindra & Mahindra, ITC, Trent and Titan Company all fell around 2 percent.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Komax: Ein besonderer Monat

Der Maschinenbauer hat im August starke Zahlen vorgelegt und einen neuen CEO gefunden. An der Börse gönnt sich Komax nach einer geschichtsträchtigen Rallye eine Pause – schon bald könnte der nächste Schub nach oben anstehen.

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ABB, Hochtief & Schneider Electric: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung?

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ ABB
✅ Hochtief
✅ Schneider Electric

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

ABB, Hochtief & Schneider Electric: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung? BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

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25.08.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Kühne + Nagel, Logitech, Roche
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’931.67 19.81 SNQBQU
Short 15’244.37 13.74 S8UB1U
Short 15’815.42 8.98 SABWMU
SMI-Kurs: 14’382.19 03.09.2026 12:46:37
Long 13’760.30 19.28 S2B93U
Long 13’451.31 13.68 SNB4VU
Long 12’858.83 8.87 BSUBWU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
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Bildquelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
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