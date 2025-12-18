Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13'080 0.4%  SPI 17'965 0.4%  Dow 47'886 -0.5%  DAX 24'000 0.2%  Euro 0.9334 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5'703 0.4%  Gold 4'324 -0.3%  Bitcoin 69'573 1.7%  Dollar 0.7964 0.1%  Öl 59.8 -1.5% 
Top News
ams-OSRAM-Aktie freundlich: Rückkauf von Wandelanleihen geplant
EssilorLuxottica-Aktie fester: Zusammenarbeit mit Burberry bis 2035 verlängert
BNP Paribas-Aktie leicht schwächer: Erwerb der Mercedes-Benz-Leasingsparte angestrebt
Aktien im Blick: USA planen Medikamentenpreis-Deals mit Novartis und Roche
Handelskrieg, KI & Politik: Die Markttreiber 2026 laut Allianz Global Investors
18.12.2025 11:23:51

Indian Shares End Choppy Session Little Changed

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Thursday's session choppy session on a flat note, tracking weak cues from global markets as investors looked ahead to key central bank meetings in Europe as well as key U.S. CPI data for direction.

The downside was capped after Fed governor Chris Waller, the top contender to lead the U.S. central bank, said Wednesday that U.S. jobs growth was now "close to zero" and that there is scope to cut rate by as much as a percentage point next year to support employment.

The rupee hovered in a tight band, a day after the central bank's firm intervention shored up the currency.

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended the session down 78 points at 84,481.81 after touching a low of 84,238 earlier.

The broader NSE Nifty index hit an intraday low of 25,726 before closing down 3 points at 25,815.55, extending losses for a fourth consecutive session.

The BSE mid-cap index finished marginally higher while the small-cap index slipped 0.3 percent.

The market breadth was weak on the BSE, with 2,502 shares falling while 1,635 shares advanced and 195 shares closed unchanged.

Sun Pharma shares tumbled nearly 3 percent while Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Asian Paints, Power Grid Corp and Tata Steel all fell around 1 percent.

Ferrari versus Privatbank: Luxus ist nicht Vertrauen – Marco Parroni zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Im heutigen BX Morningcall spricht David Kunz gemeinsam mit François Bloch mit Gast Marco Parroni (heute Uniq Prime, ehemals Julius Bär) über Markenführung im Private Banking: Warum „Luxus“-Denken oft in die falsche Richtung führt, wie Sponsoring und Partnerships (u.a. rund um Formel E) als echter Wertetransfer funktionieren – und weshalb ein Ökosystem-Ansatz häufig mehr bringt als klassische KPI-Logik.

Themen im Gespräch:

💡Private Banking vs. Luxusmarke: wo der Vergleich hinkt
💡Sponsoring als Strategie: Sichtbarkeit, Glaubwürdigkeit, interne Akzeptanz
💡Wie man Brand-Impact realistisch misst
💡Vertrauen als Kernwert – und was KI daran (nicht) ersetzt
💡Was Marco Parroni heute mit Uniq Prime aufbaut

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Inside Trading & Investment

09:54 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Künstliche Intelligenz – Gekommen, um zu bleiben/Rohstoffe – Eine wichtige Rolle
09:50 SMI schnauft nochmal durch
09:37 SG-Marktüberblick: 18.12.2025
07:54 Cisco erreicht wieder historische Werte
17.12.25 Ferrari versus Privatbank: Luxus ist nicht Vertrauen – Marco Parroni zu Gast im BX Morningcall
16.12.25 Julius Bär: 13.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf thyssenkrupp AG
16.12.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.70% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Geberit, Holcim, SGS
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’549.68 19.74 SPZB3U
Short 13’834.34 13.86 U5VSUU
Short 14’368.57 8.80 S8IBNU
SMI-Kurs: 13’079.94 18.12.2025 11:10:35
Long 12’483.56 19.74 SXTBSU
Long 12’207.01 13.86 SEUBOU
Long 11’693.55 8.99 BAES3U
Meistgelesene Nachrichten

DroneShield-Aktie gibt Gewinne ab: Grossauftrag nur kurzfristiger Impuls?
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Mittwochnachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Mittwochabend billiger
Untergrund statt Ausstieg: China mischt wieder im Bitcoin-Mining mit
Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel NVIDIA-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem NVIDIA-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verdient
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Buffetts längste Verkaufsserie - Warnsignal oder strategische Geduld?
Keine Jahresendrally in Sicht: SMI letztlich tiefer -- DAX schliesst unter 24'000 Punkten -- US-Börsen mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
UBS Aktie News: UBS gewinnt am Mittag an Fahrt
Micron Technology-Aktie nach starker Gewinn- und Umsatzentwicklung gefragt

Top-Rankings

KW 50: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
KW 50: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 50: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
11:20 AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Fokus auf Rüstung bei Rheinmetall lässt Anleger kalt
11:18 OTS: Schindler Deutschland / Schindler Deutschland begrüßt A.S.T. Aufzüge & ...
11:12 Selenskyj: Ukraine braucht das Geld aus Russland
11:11 Curevac-Übernahme durch Biontech wird im Januar vollendet
11:02 Neue Sperrung des Kölner Hauptbahnhofs erst 2027
11:01 OTS: Carl Zeiss AG / ZEISS schließt das Geschäftsjahr 2024/25 mit solidem ...
10:58 Ukraine-Finanzierung/Von der Leyen und Costa drohen mit: Endlos-Gipfel
10:58 Hemdenhersteller Eterna insolvent
10:49 GNW-News: BioNTech schließt Übernahme von CureVac N.V. samt damit verbundener Nachangebotsfrist ab und stärkt so die einzigartige Position im mRNA-Feld
10:48 China hebt Steuerbefreiung für Kondome auf