Indian Shares End Choppy Session Little Changed

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Thursday's session choppy session on a flat note, tracking weak cues from global markets as investors looked ahead to key central bank meetings in Europe as well as key U.S. CPI data for direction.

The downside was capped after Fed governor Chris Waller, the top contender to lead the U.S. central bank, said Wednesday that U.S. jobs growth was now "close to zero" and that there is scope to cut rate by as much as a percentage point next year to support employment.

The rupee hovered in a tight band, a day after the central bank's firm intervention shored up the currency.

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended the session down 78 points at 84,481.81 after touching a low of 84,238 earlier.

The broader NSE Nifty index hit an intraday low of 25,726 before closing down 3 points at 25,815.55, extending losses for a fourth consecutive session.

The BSE mid-cap index finished marginally higher while the small-cap index slipped 0.3 percent.

The market breadth was weak on the BSE, with 2,502 shares falling while 1,635 shares advanced and 195 shares closed unchanged.

Sun Pharma shares tumbled nearly 3 percent while Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Asian Paints, Power Grid Corp and Tata Steel all fell around 1 percent.