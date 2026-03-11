Indian Shares Edge Lower In Lackluster Trade; Banks And Financials Drag

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were slightly lower on Wednesday after rising sharply in the previous session amid hopes of an easing of tensions in the U.S.-Iran conflict.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 242 points, or 0.3 percent, at 77,963 in early trade after climbing 0.8 percent the previous day.

The broader NSE Nifty index was down 77 points, or 0.3 percent, at 24,184, after having gained 1 percent on Tuesday.

Among the prominent decliners, TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj FinServ, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank all were down around 1 percent.

InterGlobe Aviation rallied 2.7 percent as CEO Pieter Elbers resigned due to operational challenges.

Adani Enterprises gained 1 percent after its arm Adani Road Transport completed the acquisition of the remaining 49 percent equity stake in DP Jain TOT Toll Roads Pvt Ltd.

Hindustan Zinc added 1.6 percent after it entered into a strategic partnership with CMR Green Technologies.

H.G. Infra Engineering jumped 12 percent on receiving an order worth Rs. 401.33 crore for a railway infrastructure project in Madhya Pradesh.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions soared 5 percent. The company said it will set up a 40,000 sq. ft. warehousing facility near Chennai to support Caterpillar's manufacturing operations.

Aditya Birla Capital rose 1.2 percent after successfully completing a strategic investment of Rs. 749.99 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary Aditya Birla Housing Finance.