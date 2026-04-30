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30.04.2026 12:40:25

Indian Shares Decline On Inflation Concerns

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell notably on Thursday as a sharp rise in oil prices to four-year highs fueled inflation concerns.

Sentiment was also shaped by the U.S. Federal Reserve's status-quo decision on interest rates for the third straight meeting.

The Fed on Wednesday held rates on hold, as was widely expected, in the most divided FOMC vote since October 1992.

Concluding his final news conference in the role, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the energy price surge has not yet peaked and that a prolonged oil shock could intensify its effect on the global economy and monetary policy outlook.

Oil prices have jumped to their highest since 2022 amid stalled U.S.-Iran talks and concerns that supply disruptions could persist longer than initially expected.

Media reports suggested that the U.S. is preparing to launch a series of 'short and powerful' strikes on Iran, which would bring an end to a fragile ceasefire.

Tehran released new visuals showcasing troop preparations and combat readiness, warning that any escalation could lead to serious consequences.

The U.S. is also seeking international help to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Two months into the war, the closure of the waterway has taken about a seventh of the world's oil supply offline.

The benchmark BSE Sensex hit an intraday low of 76,258.86 before recouping some losses to close down 582.86 points, or 0.75 percent, at 76,913.50.

The NSE Nifty index ended down 180.10 points, or 0.74 percent, at 23,997.55, after having hit a low of 23,796.85 earlier.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes fell 1 percent and half a percent, respectively.

The market breadth was weak on the BSE, with 2,532 shares declining while 1,649 shares rose and 156 shares closed unchanged.

Among the prominent decliners, Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Trent, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever and Eternal tumbled 2-3 percent.

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3 Chip-Aktien fürs BX Musterportfolio: Cadence, Arista & BE Semiconductor im Check

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
NEU✅ Cadence Design Systems – US1273871087
NEU✅ Arista Networks – US0404132054
NEU✅ BE Semiconductor – NL0012866412

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Chip-Aktien fürs BX Musterportfolio: Cadence, Arista & BE Semiconductor im Check

Inside Trading & Investment

11:55 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Weltraumwirtschaft – Startschuss für das Mega-IPO/Alcon – Interessante Neuemission
09:23 Stimmung droht zu kippen
09:09 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise weiter im Rallymodus
29.04.26 Fokus auf Erträge und Inflation
29.04.26 3 Chip-Aktien fürs BX Musterportfolio: Cadence, Arista & BE Semiconductor im Check
28.04.26 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Novartis AG, Zurich Insurance Group AG, UBS Group AG, Roche Holding AG, Nestle SA
28.04.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Givaudan, Partners Group, Swiss Life
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’518.84 19.16 SPDBWU
Short 13’788.96 13.72 SNQBTU
Short 14’288.06 8.96 SZEB1U
SMI-Kurs: 13’082.71 30.04.2026 12:23:40
Long 12’415.31 19.45 SMLB7U
Long 12’162.84 13.94 SBWBRU
Long 11’640.57 8.99 SHXB4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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