SMI 13'024 -1.5%  SPI 18'035 -1.4%  Dow 49'016 0.0%  DAX 24'823 -0.3%  Euro 0.9189 0.2%  EStoxx50 5'933 -1.0%  Gold 5'416 4.5%  Bitcoin 68'529 0.7%  Dollar 0.7680 0.8%  Öl 68.8 1.6% 
29.01.2026 05:38:35

Indian Shares Decline As Traders Weigh Tech Earnings

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a sluggish note Thursday as U.S.-Iran tension escalated, and traders mulled over the release of mixed earnings reports from major tech firms.

Tesla earnings and sales fell less than expected in Q4. Meta earnings topped Q4 views but the company guided up on capital expenditures.

Microsoft posted slower cloud-computing growth and said spending surged to a record high in the last three months of 2025.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 630 points, or 0.8 percent, at 81,712 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index fell 157 points, or 0.6 percent, to 25,184.

ITC and Tata Motors fell around 1 percent each ahead of their Q3 earnings results due today.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services lost more than 2 percent after reporting a 10 percent fall in quarterly profit.

NSDL tumbled 3 percent after reporting a mixed financial performance for the December quarter.

Vedanta rallied 2.4 percent after reports that its subsidiary Cairn Oil & Gas has discovered new natural gas reserves beneath the Ambe gas field in the western offshore.

Larsen & Toubro jumped 2.4 percent despite reporting a 4.3 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit for the December quarter.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers surged 3 percent after third-quarter profit jumped 74 percent from last year.

