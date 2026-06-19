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19.06.2026 12:30:10

Indian Shares Decline As IT Stocks Slump On AI-led Disruption Worries

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell notably on Friday, with benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty snapping their five-day winning streak, as doubts emerged over U.S.-Iran talks aimed at ending the Middle East conflict and Accenture cut its FY26 guidance, sending IT stocks tumbling.

The Swiss Foreign Ministry said that U.S. talks with Iranian negotiators on a pact to end the Middle East conflict have been postponed.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance has delayed his planned trip to Switzerland and Tehran also held back from the planned talks after at least 16 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes across southern Lebanon overnight.

Hezbollah reported intense fighting in the area, threatening the nascent agreement between Washington and Tehran to end their war.

Meanwhile, Accenture slashed its annual revenue growth forecast, raising concerns around the outlook for Indian IT companies. In its earnings call, the company warned that client budgets have not been increasing, even with AI.

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended the session down 607.08 points, or 0.78 percent, at 76,802.90, after having hit a low of 76,469.72 earlier.

The NSE Nifty index hit an intra-day low of 23,901.90 before settling 154.90 points, or 0.64 percent, lower at 24,013.10.

Bucking the weak trend, the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes edged up by 0.3 percent and half a percent, respectively.

The market breadth was strong on the BSE, with 2,232 shares rising while 1,996 shares declined and 187 shares closed unchanged.

IT stocks bore the brunt of the selling on concerns that clients may continue to delay discretionary spending decisions into the second quarter. Infosys shares plummeted 6.7 percent and TCS slumped 3.5 percent while Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies lost 2-3 percent.

Among other prominent decliners, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra and HDFC Bank shed 1-2 percent.

Reliance Industries dropped 1.4 percent on the eve of its 49th Annual General Meeting.

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SpaceX IPO – Ausblick – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

n diesem Interview spricht @TimSchaeferMedia direkt aus New York über den bevorstehenden Börsengang von SpaceX. Die Erwartungen sind riesig, die Bewertung sorgt für Diskussionen und viele Anleger fragen sich: Ist das die nächste Jahrhundertaktie oder ein gefährlicher Hype?

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

SpaceX IPO – Ausblick – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

09:12 SMI-Gewinnserie gerissen
09:02 Next Stop: Space Economy
08:57 Marktüberblick: Infineon und Siemens Energy gesucht
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11.06.26 SpaceX IPO – Ausblick – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’350.89 19.81 SQEBJU
Short 14’651.44 13.77 S8QBNU
Short 15’180.49 9.00 S3CBNU
SMI-Kurs: 13’762.77 19.06.2026 12:56:33
Long 13’216.90 19.25 SXBKNU
Long 12’914.71 13.63 SE2BZU
Long 12’369.49 8.85 SZ4B3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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