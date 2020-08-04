04.08.2020 12:30:00

Indian Personal Loan Market Outlook Report 2020-2025, with Key Player Profiles Including IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank, TATA Capital and SBI Bank

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Personal Loan Market by Source (Bank & Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC)), by Tenure (Less than 1 Year; 2-3 Year; & 4-5 Years), by Purpose (Home Improvement; Wedding; Travel; & Others), by Interest Rate (10%-15% & 16%-20%), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Personal Loan Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate of around 10% during the forecast period. The increasing gap income and expenditure coupled with rising aspirations, especially among the young population are the key factors driving the Indian Personal Loan Market. Additionally, the size of personal loans is much smaller and easy to access which is further propelling the market. Furthermore, digitisation has resulted in lowering costs, which is anticipated to positively influence the market in the coming years.

The Indian Personal Loan Market is segmented based on source, tenure, purpose, interest rate, company and region. Based on source, the market can be bifurcated into bank and non-banking financial company (NBFC). Banks are expected to dominate the market during forecast period since the penetration of banks is far more than any other credit union in the country. Furthermore, if an already existing bank customer applies for a personal loan in that bank, he/she gets some additional benefits and services. Based on purpose, the market can be fragmented into home improvement, wedding, travel and others. The wedding segment is expected to dominate the market since the Indian population is usually opting for personal loans when its either their own marriage or some close relative's.

The major players operating in the Indian Personal Loan Market are IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, TATA Capital, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, Fullerton India, Bajaj FinServ, SBI Bank and others.

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2015-2018
  • Base Year: 2019
  • Estimated Year: 2020
  • Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze and forecast the market size of the Indian Personal Loan Market.
  • To classify and forecast the Indian Personal Loan Market based on source, tenure, purpose, interest rate, company and regional distribution.
  • To identify drivers and challenges for the Indian Personal Loan Market.
  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Indian Personal Loan Market.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Impact of COVID-19 on India Personal Loan Market

4. Executive Summary

5. Voice of Customer

6. India Personal Loan Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index

7. North India Personal Loan Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.2. Market Share & Forecast

8. West India Personal Loan Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.2. Market Share & Forecast

9. South India Personal Loan Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.2. Market Share & Forecast

10. East India Personal Loan Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.2. Market Share & Forecast

11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges

12. Market Trends & Developments

13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

14. India Economic Profile

15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Company Profile
15.1.1. Company Detail
15.1.2. Service Charges & Fees
15.1.3. Documentation Required for Loan
15.1.4. Terms & Conditions of Loan
15.2. IDFC First Bank
15.3. HDFC Bank
15.4. ICICI Bank
15.5. TATA Capital
15.6. Kotak Mahindra Bank
15.7. IndusInd Bank
15.8. Fullerton India
15.9. Bajaj FinServ
15.10. SBI Bank

16. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e011nt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indian-personal-loan-market-outlook-report-2020-2025-with-key-player-profiles-including-idfc-first-bank-hdfc-bank-tata-capital-and-sbi-bank-301105480.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 11.05
1.38 %
CieFinRichemont 56.96
0.49 %
LafargeHolcim 43.99
0.34 %
CS Group 10.02
0.32 %
Swiss Life Hldg 339.90
0.24 %
ABB 23.49
-0.93 %
Givaudan 3’796.00
-1.61 %
Sika 202.70
-1.94 %
Lonza Grp 568.80
-2.34 %
SGS 2’382.00
-3.17 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10:59
Vontobel: Pfizer mit positivem Ausblick in Corona-Pandemie
08:48
SMI mit beeindruckender Reaktion
06:10
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Widerstand um 3’300 Punkte erreicht / Nestlé – Über 50er-EMA alles im grünen Bereich
03.08.20
Was sind die Auswirkungen des EU Gipfels auf Europa? | BX Swiss TV
03.08.20
Euro Rallies Amid Europe"s Pandemic Response
31.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Temenos Group
30.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Walmart Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

03.08.20
Schroders: The true cost of ill-timed investment decisions
31.07.20
Schroders: Nachhaltigkeit: Sechs Bereiche, in denen sich die Unternehmenswelt verändern muss
30.07.20
Schroders: Worin besteht der Reiz von thematischen Investments?
mehr
Was sind die Auswirkungen des EU Gipfels auf Europa? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Optimistische Prognose: Erneuter Kursanstieg für Goldpreis erwartet
Roche-Aktie gesucht: Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für Krebs-Therapie Rozlytrek in zwei Indikationen
Meyer Burger-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Meyer Burger sichert sich Produktionsstandorte für Solarzellen in Ostdeutschland
Dämpfer für Euro-Stärke? Wieso der Dollar zu Franken und Euro zulegt
Dufry-Aktie bricht ein: Dufry wird von der Corona-Pandemie im ersten Semester stark getroffen
Relief Therapeutics meldet positive Ergebnisse mit RLF-100 - Aktie springt an
Studie zeigt: Nicht erst mit Negativzinsen lohnt sich Sparen nicht mehr
Dow letztlich stärker -- SMI und DAX schliessen weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Digitalwährungen im Fokus: So bewegen sich Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum & Co. am Montag
Saudi-Aramco überholt: Apple-Aktie auf Rekordhoch

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI mit Verlusten -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt hat am Dienstag rasch ins Minus gedreht. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt kann seine anfänglichen Gewinne nicht lange halten. Die Märkte in Fernost notierten am zweiten Handelstag der Woche im Plus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB