Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’669 0.8%  SPI 17’673 0.7%  Dow 45’216 0.1%  DAX 22’563 1.2%  Euro 0.9158 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’542 0.7%  Gold 4’511 0.4%  Bitcoin 53’409 1.2%  Dollar 0.7993 0.0%  Öl 114.4 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Life1485278Swiss Re12688156Sunrise Communications138622040
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Steht Gold vor der Mega-Rally? Analyst erwartet Rekordpreis bis Jahresende
Experte warnt: KI-Boom könnte für Software-Aktien gefährlich werden
Experte sieht in Robotaxis den wichtigsten Kurstreiber der Tesla-Aktie
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Bitcoin-Killer KI? Das paradoxe Verhältnis zwischen KI und Bitcoin
Suche...
eToro entdecken
31.03.2026 04:59:57

Indian Markets Closed For Mahavir Jayanti

(RTTNews) - Indian stock markets remain closed today for Mahavir Jayanti. On Monday, benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty both fell over 2 percent as Brent crude prices topped $115 a barrel on fears of more disruptions to shipping lanes, posing a significant risk to inflation, the current account and fiscal deficits.

Both the indexes plummeted around 11 percent in March, marking their worst monthly loss since the COVID-19-led rout in March 2020.

The Indian rupee hit a record low past 95 to the dollar despite the RBI's decision to tighten limits on banks' FX positions.

The rupee fell 11 percent over the fiscal year ending March, marking its steepest fall since 2011-12 as tariff worries and rising energy risks amid escalating U.S.-Iran tensions rattled foreign investors.

Domestic institutional investors net bought shares worth Rs 14,895 crore on Monday, while foreign investors net sold shares to the extent of Rs 11,163 crore, as per provisional data on the exchanges.

According to official data released after market hours, India's industrial output growth improved somewhat in February on the back of manufacturing.

Industrial production advanced 5.2 percent year-over-year in February, following an upwardly revised 5.1 percent expansion in January. Economists had expected the growth to ease to 4.2 percent.

Asian markets were mixed this morning as investors weigh the latest developments in the Middle East.

The status of peace talks remains unclear, with Iran's ministry of foreign affairs denying having talks in the last thirty-one days and clarifying the U.S. has submitted a "negotiation request."

The dollar is on track for its best month since September 2022 after U.S. forces targeted a major ammunition depot in Isfahan, Iran, intensifying regional tensions and fears of impending retaliation.

Gold jumped 1.5 percent toward $4,600 an ounce but was poised for a monthly loss of about 13 percent, marking its worst monthly performance since October 2008.

Brent crude prices fell over 1 percent to $106 a barrel but were on track for a record monthly surge of 60 percent.

Iran struck a Kuwaiti oil tanker near a Dubai port, highlighting heightened risks for shipping in the Persian Gulf.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump told aides he is willing to end the U.S. military campaign against Iran even if the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed.

Instead, the administration plans to achieve core objectives - crippling Iran's navy and missile capabilities and resuming normal operations in the strait.

Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed as the Middle East conflict escalated with the entry of Houthi rebels into the war and the expanding U.S. military footprint in the region, causing oil prices to spike and fanning inflation fears.

President Donald Trump claimed great progress in peace talks with Iran but renewed his threat to "blow up" Iran's power plants, oil wells, Kharg Island and "possibly all desalinization plants" if a peace agreement is not reached "shortly" and the Strait of Hormuz is not "immediately" reopened.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview with Fox News that the U.S. would eventually regain control of the Strait of Hormuz and ensure freedom of navigation either through U.S. escorts or a multinational escort force.

Meanwhile, bond yields fell after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that longer-term inflation expectations remain "well anchored" and there is no need to hike rates in the near term because of the oil shock.

Powell also said that the current shake-up in the private credit space doesn't seem to have the makings of a broader systemic event.

The Dow Jones edged up by 0.1 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.7 percent and the S&P 500 dipped 0.4 percent.

European stocks closed firmly higher on Monday despite weak Eurozone economic sentiment data and mixed signs of de-escalation in the U.S.-Israeli war in Iran, which stretched into its second month.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.9 percent. The German DAX rallied 1.2 percent, France's CAC 40 added 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 surged 1.6 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Talanx, Applied Materials, Parker Hannifin mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Talanax
✅ Applied Materials
✅ Parker Hannifin

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Talanx, Applied Materials, Parker Hannifin mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

30.03.26 UBS Logo Regenerative Energie: Die Wende läuft
30.03.26 Lage in Nahost weiter unklar
30.03.26 Marktüberblick: Evonik Industries gesucht
30.03.26 BioNTech im Umbruch
26.03.26 Julius Bär: 18.02% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Swiss Re AG, VAT Group AG
25.03.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Talanx, Applied Materials, Parker Hannifin mit François Bloch
24.03.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Galderma, Lonza
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’146.16 19.64 BWLSFU
Short 13’408.54 13.81 BI8SQU
Short 13’907.68 8.92 BX0SPU
SMI-Kurs: 12’668.67 30.03.2026 17:30:34
Long 12’114.01 19.64 SZHBKU
Long 11’825.87 13.66 SQOB2U
Long 11’327.43 8.85 B1PS3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Buffetts Öl-Wette geht auf: Berkshire-Milliarden durch Iran-Krise
Iran-Krieg eskaliert weiter: SMI und DAX fester -- Wall Street schliesslich uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend im Minus -- Nikkei sackt ab
Idorsia-Aktie springt an: Forschungsfortschritt bei Kindern mit Schlafstörungen erzielt
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Montagnachmittag gefragt
Bitcoin-Killer KI? Das paradoxe Verhältnis zwischen KI und Bitcoin
Aluminiumpreis hebt ab: Jetzt bei Aktien von Alcoa, Rio Tinto & Co. einsteigen?
Starke Bewegung bei Biotech-Aktien: Studiendaten führen zu Kursausschlägen bei BioNTech, Viridium und Connect Biopharma
SAP SE Aktie News: SAP SE steigt am Montagnachmittag
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Abend mit roter Tendenz

Top-Rankings

KW 13: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 13: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 13: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.