Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’834 -1.3%  SPI 19’028 -1.2%  Dow 48’905 -0.2%  DAX 24’638 -2.6%  Euro 0.9108 0.8%  EStoxx50 5’987 -2.5%  Gold 5’323 0.9%  Bitcoin 54’041 6.9%  Dollar 0.7793 1.5%  Öl 77.9 7.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Roche1203204Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
D-Wave-Aktie in Gefahr? IQM plant Fusion mit SPAC Real Asset Acquisition Corp.
Jeremy Granthams Portfolio im Q4 2025: Veränderungen bei Amazon, Apple, Microsoft & Co.
Tesla-Aktie bald im KI-Rausch? Roboter Optimus könnte bereits 2026 Durchbruch erreichen
Arbeit statt Urlaub: Milliardär Bill Gates hält Wochenenden und Urlaub für nicht notwendig
Commerzbank-Portfolio: Auf diese Aktien setzt die Bank in Q4 2025
Suche...
03.03.2026 03:38:59

Indian Markets Closed For Holi

(RTTNews) - Indian stock markets remain closed today on account of Holi. Trading in derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLBs), currency derivatives, and interest rate derivatives will also remain shut for the day on both the BSE and the NSE.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty tumbled by 1.3 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively on Monday as the possibility of prolonged turmoil in the Middle East and the ripple effects of higher oil prices spooked investors.

The Indian rupee fell past 91 per dollar for the first time in a month due to concerns about imported inflation and continued foreign institutional investor outflows amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty.

In a social media post, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, has said that the government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation in West Asia and will take all necessary steps to ensure the availability and affordability of major petroleum products in the country.

India imports nearly 85 percent of its crude oil needs and therefore a sharp surge in crude prices to their highest level in four years reignited investor concerns over inflation and India's external balances.

Foreign investors net sold shares worth Rs 3,296 crore on Monday, while domestic institutional investors net bought shares to the extent of Rs 8,594 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Oil prices continued to rise, with Brent crude futures trading up over 1 percent a tad below $79 a barrel in early Asian trade today after Iran's Revolutionary Guard says it has closed the Strait of Hormuz — a crucial waterway for the movement of oil.

Asian markets were broadly lower this morning as regional bond yields ticked higher on inflation and interest-rate concerns.

The dollar held gains from the prior session while gold traded above $5,350 an ounce on safe-haven demand.

Yields on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury edged up to 4.04 percent as investors trimmed expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Overnight, U.S. stocks recovered from an early slide to end mixed following joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran's subsequent retaliation.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.4 percent as Nvidia announced a $4 billion investment into two U.S. photonics players.

The S&P 500 finished marginally higher after a federal court rejected the Trump administration's efforts to delay legal proceedings linked to tariff refunds.

The narrower Dow dipped 0.2 percent as a survey showed U.S. manufacturing activity expanded at a slower rate in February.

European stocks tumbled on Monday after U.S. President Trump said the conflict with Iran will likely last four to five weeks and that the U.S. has the "capability to go far longer than that", raising concerns about a significant widening of hostilities in the region.

The pan European Stoxx 600 fell 1.6 percent. The German DAX slumped 2.6 percent, France's CAC 40 plummeted 2.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 1.2 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Dividenden Könige – Was macht sie besonders? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

In dieser Folge sprechen wir mit Tim Schäfer aus New York darüber, welche Berufe besonders stark vom KI-Boom betroffen sein könnten – und welche Branchen davon sogar profitieren .

Wir schauen gemeinsam auf:
Jobs mit hohem Automatisierungsrisiko (z.B. Einstiegsjobs, einfache juristische Aufgaben, Journalismus, Programmierung, Design)
Handwerksberufe als „KI-robuste“ Bereiche (Dachdecker, Elektriker, Reinigung, Bau & Infrastruktur)
️ Mögliche Profiteure an der Börse: Baustoffe, Baumärkte, Versorger, Abfallwirtschaft, Basiskonsumgüter
Luxusgüter & die Frage: Bleibt Luxus trotz möglicher Jobverluste gefragt?
⚡ Energie & Infrastruktur als KI-Treiber (Rechenzentren brauchen Strom!)
Banken & Finanzdienstleister: weiterhin wichtig trotz Fintech-Druck
Praktische Tipps: ETF-Sparplan, Schulden reduzieren, Cash-Puffer aufbauen, beruflich flexibel bleiben
KI als Tool im Alltag: Wie Tim selbst KI nutzt – ohne blind zu übernehmen

Am Ende bleibt die Kernfrage: Unterschätzen wir die Revolution durch KI immer noch? Tim Schäfer seine Einschätzung – und warum er als Investor trotz Hype lieber vorsichtig bleibt.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

KI verändert die Arbeitswelt – welche Jobs sind in Gefahr? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

02.03.26 Ölpreise im Strudel politischer Spannungen
02.03.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Im Bann der Geopolitik
02.03.26 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise springen nach Iran-Eskalation
02.03.26 SMI vor holprigem Wochenauftakt
26.02.26 KI verändert die Arbeitswelt – welche Jobs sind in Gefahr? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
26.02.26 Julius Bär: 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Partners Group Holding AG
24.02.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’379.04 19.20 B5HSYU
Short 14’656.81 13.88 SHSBXU
Short 15’205.94 8.98 SPEBFU
SMI-Kurs: 13’834.10 02.03.2026 17:31:15
Long 13’219.17 19.88 SUOBDU
Long 12’908.26 13.74 SJZB1U
Long 12’353.80 8.95 S6EBMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Wenig Bewegung im Depot: Auf diese Aktien setzte Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025
Holcim-Aktie schlussendlich im Minus: Gewinneinbruch in 2025 - Erwartungen teils übertroffen
Swiss Re-Aktie letztlich stärker: Deutliches Gewinnwachstum in 2025
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
Siemens Energy-Aktie nach Dividendenabschlag fester: Erste Gewinnausschüttung seit 2022
Partners Group-Aktie letztlich schwächer: Rechenzentrumsplattform atNorth verkauft
EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
Deutsche Bank AG: Buy für Deutsche Telekom-Aktie
Netflix-Aktie klettert: Angebot für Warner Bros. wird nicht weiter erhöht

Top-Rankings

Jeremy Granthams Portfolio im Q4 2025: Veränderungen bei Amazon, Apple, Microsoft & Co.
Auch im vierten Quartal 2025 kam es im Aktienportfolio von Jeremy Granthams Investmentgesellscha ...
Bildquelle: Lane Turner/Boston Globe/Getty Images
Rohstoffe im Februar 2026: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Februar 2026: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
23:15 Israel greift erneut in Teheran an - Explosionen zu hören
23:11 Wadephul: Gefahr für Angriff auf Nato-Land besteht
23:02 Epstein-Fall: Videos von Clinton-Anhörungen veröffentlicht
22:43 AIXTRON-Aktie in Kürze im Stoxx Europe 600
22:31 Zwei weitere US-Einsatzkräfte im Krieg mit dem Iran getötet
22:26 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Stabil trotz Iran-Krieg - Strategen: Kaufchance
22:21 EU sagt wegen Krieg weiteres Ministertreffen in Zypern ab
22:20 Aktien New York Schluss: Stabil trotz Iran-Krieg - Strategen sehen Kaufchancen
21:55 Selenskyj bezweifelt starke russische Frühjahrsoffensive
21:55 ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt SMA Solar auf 'Buy' und Ziel auf 39 Euro