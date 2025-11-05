Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’289 0.4%  SPI 17’037 0.3%  Dow 47’085 -0.5%  DAX 23’949 -0.8%  Euro 0.9303 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’660 -0.3%  Gold 3’932 -1.7%  Bitcoin 81’844 -4.9%  Dollar 0.8102 0.3%  Öl 64.3 -0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
ETFs: Entdecken Sie Dalios Erfolgsstrategie
Top 5 der Autoindustrie: BYD-Aktie als heisser Tesla-Konkurrent
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: "Golden Cross" deutet mögliche Wende vor Buffetts Rücktritt an
KI-Neuling Nebius-Aktie überrascht Anleger - kann er NVIDIA und Palantir toppen?
Ausblick: Robinhood stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
05.11.2025 03:32:40

Indian Markets Closed For Guru Nanak Jayanti

(RTTNews) - Indian markets remain closed today for a public holiday in observance of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty both fell around 0.6 percent in cautious trade on Tuesday due to sustained FII selling and lack of clarity around U.S.-India trade talks.

The rupee gained 11 paise to settle at 88.66 against the dollar, boosted by falling crude oil prices overseas.

As tensions linger over trade tariffs and oil imports from Russia, the White House said President Trump is positive and feels very strongly about India-U.S. relationship.

Asian markets followed Wall Street lower this morning, with benchmark indexes in Japan and South Korea plunging 4-5 percent on concerns over stretched valuations.

Safe-haven currencies like the Japanese yen and U.S. dollar rose as global tech stocks falter on fears that an artificial intelligence bubble is about to burst.

Gold rebounded after the biggest drop in more than a week, while oil extended overnight losses as industry data pointed to rising U.S. crude inventories.

U.S. stocks ended lower overnight, the dollar climbed to a four-month high against the euro and Treasuries rose after the CEOs of Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley cautioned investors about possible bubble in equities, adding to jitters over highly elevated valuations for many artificial intelligence companies.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled 2 percent, the S&P 500 gave up 1.2 percent and the Dow declined half a percent.

European stocks ended firmly in the red on Tuesday as a recent tech-fueled rally faded and three top Federal Reserve officials pushed back against expectations of another interest rate cut in December.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 slid 0.3 percent. The German DAX shed 0.8 percent and France's CAC 40 dipped half a percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.1 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Mut zur Börse: Lohnt sich die wertschriftengebundene Säule 3a wirklich?

💡 Mut zur Börse in der Vorsorge!
Im Gespräch mit Versicherungsexperte Christian Jetzer geht es um die wohl spannendste Frage der privaten Altersvorsorge:
👉 Lohnt sich die wertschriftengebundene Säule 3a wirklich?

Viele Schweizerinnen und Schweizer sparen weiterhin auf dem klassischen 3a-Sparkonto – trotz minimaler Zinsen und hoher Inflation. Christian Jetzer erklärt, warum Anlegen mit Wertschriften heute fast ein Muss ist, welche Renditechancen und Risiken bestehen und wie du Steuern sparen kannst.

Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Bloggerlounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Mut zur Börse: Lohnt sich die wertschriftengebundene Säule 3a wirklich? | Börsentag Zürich 2025

Inside Trading & Investment

04.11.25 Logo WHS Trading-Chancen im turbulenten Markt | Live im Chart erklärt
04.11.25 Julius Bär: 9.50% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Mercedes-Benz Group AG
04.11.25 UBS Logo Silber: Raus aus dem Schatten
04.11.25 Marktüberblick: Aixtron haussiert
04.11.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Richemont, Geberit
04.11.25 SMI startet verhalten in den November
31.10.25 Mut zur Börse: Lohnt sich die wertschriftengebundene Säule 3a wirklich? | Börsentag Zürich 2025
30.10.25 Rohstoffmärkte im Wirbelwind der Weltpolitik
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’780.94 19.90 BWDSCU
Short 13’053.52 13.75 BK6SXU
Short 13’529.86 8.93 BTASKU
SMI-Kurs: 12’289.42 04.11.2025 17:30:00
Long 11’771.64 19.12 SQOB2U
Long 11’513.74 13.60 BBWS3U
Long 11’014.36 8.77 BMQS4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

D-Wave nimmt neues Quanten-System für US-Verteidigung in Betrieb - Aktie schwächelt vor Zahlen
Palantir-Aktie trotzdem tiefer: Mehr Umsatz und Gewinn
US-Börsen letztlich leichter -- SMI beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX schliesst schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Aktie News: Anleger schicken AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) am Nachmittag auf rotes Terrain
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Dienstagvormittag mit Abschlägen
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall wird am Nachmittag ausgebremst
DEUTZ Aktie News: DEUTZ am Dienstagvormittag billiger
XRP Kurs Prognose: Ausgedient?
Geberit-Aktie in Grün: Jahresausblick nach starkem Quartal angehoben
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co.: Wie sich die Kryptokurse am Dienstagvormittag entwickeln

Top-Rankings

Oktober 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Oktober 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich di ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Oktober 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Im Oktober 2025 kam es weltweit zu grösseren Ausschlägen an den Börsen. Auch vor dem deutschen L ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Rohstoffe im Oktober 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
23:30 GNW-News: Quantexa macht seine Decision Intelligence-Plattform "Agent Ready", um die komplexesten Probleme der KI zu lösen: Datenfragmentierung und Kontext
23:18 Sandoz kauft Biosimilar-Spezialistin Just-Evotec Biologics
22:50 GNW-News: Exterro tritt dem AWS ISV Accelerate-Programm bei
22:49 ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC belässt Ferrari auf 'Outperform' - Ziel 460 Euro
22:48 ROUNDUP 2/Wegen Drohne: Flugverkehr in Brüssel erneut eingestellt
22:38 Amgen hebt Prognose nach überraschend gut verlaufenem Quartal erneut an
22:36 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Anleger nehmen Gewinne nach Höhenflug mit
22:17 Aktien New York Schluss: Anleger nehmen Gewinne nach Höhenflug mit
22:01 ROUNDUP: Wieder Drohnen bei von Nato genutzter Basis in Belgien gesichtet
21:59 Kreditkartenbetrug: Durchsuchungen auf drei Kontinenten