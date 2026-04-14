Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’146 -0.3%  SPI 18’453 -0.2%  Dow 48’218 0.6%  DAX 23’742 -0.3%  Euro 0.9214 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’905 -0.4%  Gold 4’742 -0.1%  Bitcoin 57’412 2.4%  Dollar 0.7839 -0.9%  Öl 98.0 4.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Helvetia Baloise46664220Swiss Life1485278BACHEM117649372Lonza1384101
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Risiko für die NVIDIA-Aktie? Diese Wettbewerber holen im KI-Rennen auf
Neue Meme-Aktie? - Weshalb Experten dem SpaceX-IPO meme-ähnliche Dynamiken zuschreiben
Nebius-Aktie zieht klar an CoreWeave vorbei - Milliardeninvestitionen in KI sorgen für Druck
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Warum Arms neuer KI-Chip wohl keine grosse Bedrohung ist
Ausblick: Johnson Johnson informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Suche...
14.04.2026 04:30:24

Indian Markets Closed For Ambedkar Jayanti

(RTTNews) - Indian stock markets remain shut today for Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty fell around 0.9 percent each on Monday after the historic U.S.-Iran peace talks failed, fueling worries that the Middle East conflict may last longer than feared.

The rupee slumped by 56 paise to settle at 93.39 against the U.S. dollar amid concerns about rising crude oil prices and continued foreign fund outflows.

Government data released after market hours showed that India's consumer price inflation accelerated in March, driven by higher food prices.

Consumer price inflation advanced to 3.4 percent from 3.21 percent in February, while analysts expected prices to rise 3.48 percent.

However, inflation continues to remain well within the central bank's broad tolerance band of 2 percent to 6 percent.

Foreign investors net sold shares worth Rs 1,983 crore on Monday, while domestic institutional investors net bought shares to the extent of Rs 2,432 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets traded higher this morning, gold rose toward $4,800 an ounce after two sessions of declines and U.S. Treasury yields were little changed, while the safe-haven dollar fell to a 1-1/2-month low against a basket of currencies and Brent crude prices fell nearly 2 percent below $98 a barrel amid signs of potential U.S.-Iran dialogue to end the war.

Discussions between Washinton and Tehran are ongoing and another round of negotiations remains possible, with Turkey reportedly working to bridge differences between both sides, according to CNN.

The U.S. administration remains cautiously optimistic that a diplomatic breakthrough is still achievable, and both sides could consider extending the ceasefire deadline to allow additional time for negotiations, it was said.

U.S. stocks reversed course to end sharply higher overnight as the earnings season got underway and President Donald Trump said Iran had reached out to his administration and wanted to make a deal very badly, helping offset earlier concerns over the announcement of a naval blockade of all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.

Investors shrugged off data that showed existing home sales slipped to a nine-month low in March amid tight inventory and growing concerns over the labor market. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 1.2 percent, the S&P 500 rallied 1 percent and the Dow added 0.6 percent.

European stocks closed well off their worst levels on Monday. The pan-European STOXX 600 slid 0.2 percent.

The German DAX and France's CAC 40 both dipped by 0.3 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 eased 0.2 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

In dieser Folge:

Handwerk boomt durch KI-Wandel
Warum Ausbildungsanbieter wie Lincoln Educational Services und Universal Technical Institute profitieren könnten – und weshalb klassische Berufe wieder gefragt sind.

Glücksspiel-Aktien im Check
Ist jetzt ein Einstiegszeitpunkt bei MGM Resorts International? Chancen durch Expansion nach Japan & Dubai – aber auch Risiken durch schwaches Las-Vegas-Geschäft.

☁️ Tech & KI – Chance oder Risiko?
Wie Amazon trotz massiver Investitionen weiterhin spannend bleibt – und warum hohe Ausgaben kurzfristig auf die Gewinne drücken könnten.

Value-Chancen in Japan
Warum Nippon Television Holdings laut Value-Investoren stark unterbewertet sein könnte – trotz struktureller Probleme im TV-Markt.

Pharma & Spezialisten aus Japan
Ein Blick auf Shionogi & Co. – stark positioniert in Nischen wie HIV und resistente Keime.

Turnaround-Kandidaten im Gesundheitssektor
Warum UnitedHealth Group und Humana nach Kursverlusten wieder interessant sein könnten.

Deutsche Autoaktien als Value-Chance?
Sind Volkswagen und BMW langfristig unterschätzt – trotz aktueller Probleme?

Portfolio-Strategie & Diversifikation
Warum viele Depots zu stark auf die USA fokussiert sind – und welche Rolle ein globaler ETF spielen kann.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer – Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick?

Inside Trading & Investment

13.04.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Start in die Berichtssaison
13.04.26 Marktüberblick: Heidelberg Materials gesucht
13.04.26 Erste Friedensgespräche ergebnislos
10.04.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 21.70% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AMD, Alphabet, Apple
10.04.26 Windkraft: Alles dreht sich
07.04.26 Julius Bär: 12.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Deutsche Lufthansa AG
02.04.26 Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer – Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick?
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’666.54 19.97 SN2BBU
Short 13’954.47 13.80 SJJBGU
Short 14’492.78 8.85 SC8BIU
SMI-Kurs: 13’145.91 13.04.2026 17:30:45
Long 12’605.49 19.97 SJQBZU
Long 12’304.84 13.73 S7SB9U
Long 11’783.22 8.94 SWFBJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Oracle Aktie News: Oracle haussiert am Montagnachmittag
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Swiss Re-Aktie schwächelt: SST-Quote bestätigt
PayPal Aktie News: PayPal am Montagnachmittag im Plus
Lufthansa-Aktie rutscht ab: Piloten-Streik - Zahlreiche Flugausfälle in München erwartet
DroneShield-Aktie unter Druck nach starker Rally - Volatilität bleibt hoch
Nach geplatzten USA-Iran-Gespräche neue Hoffnungen: SMI und DAX letztlich schwächer -- US-Börsen schliessen höher -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneins
Microsoft Aktie News: Microsoft schiebt sich am Nachmittag vor
Aktien von Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT und TKMS legen zu: Rheinmetall mit neuem Raketen-JV

Top-Rankings

KW 15: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 15: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 15: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.