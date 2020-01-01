01.01.2020 00:00:00

India Power Market Outlook to 2030 - Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Power Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2019 - Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses India's power market structure and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the country's power market regulatory structure, key company profiles, and electricity tariffs are provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential.

Scope

  • Snapshot of the country's power sector across parameters - macro economics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario and future potential of the power sector.
  • Details on current electricity system (generation, transmission and distribution) and players in the value chain.
  • Historic information (2006-2018) and forecast (2019-2030) for installed power capacity for the country.
  • Detailed information about the installed power capacity, segmented by thermal (coal, oil and gas), nuclear and renewable (hydro, solar PV, wind, geothermal, and biopower)
  • Key policies, regulations and incentive schemes supporting the development of renewable energy for the country.
  • Information on future strategy, roadmaps and other programs to achieve the renewable targets and goals.
  • Opportunities, threats and barriers to support the implementation of the renewable energy for the country.
  • Information on the prevalent power tariffs for country based on availability of the latest information.
  • Detailed analysis of top market participants and SWOT analysis.


Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary
1.1 India, Power Sector Outlook

2 Introduction
2.1 Report Guidance

3 India, Power Market, Snapshot
3.1 Macroeconomic Factors
3.2 Supply Security
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges

4 India, Power Market, Market Analysis
4.1 India, Power Market, Market Structure
4.2 India, Power Market, Key Market Players, 2018
4.3 India, Power Market, Financial Deals
4.3.1 Deal Value and Volume Analysis, 2009-2018
4.3.2 Deals by Type, 2018
4.4 India, Power Market, Demand Structure
4.4.1 Power Consumption by Sector, 2018

5 India, Power Market, Regulatory Scenario

6 India Power Market, Capacity and Generation Overview

7 India, Power Market, Transmission and Distribution Overview

8 India, Power Market, Competitive Landscape: Snapshot of Leading Power Generating Companies

9 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • NTPC Ltd
  • Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd
  • Mahagenco
  • NHPC
  • NPCIL

