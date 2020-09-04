|
04.09.2020 22:30:00
India Home Care Market Forecast 2020-2024 - Company Shares, Brand Shares and Distribution Data
DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Care in India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Home care continued to see solid value growth in 2019 boosted by growing awareness of the need for good hygiene in the home, rising incomes, urbanisation and expanding distribution. Many areas of home care remain unaffordable to many consumers in India but to those who can afford it these products can help provide convenience, which is becoming increasingly important as consumers lead busier lives.
The Home Care in India market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Key Topics Covered
List of Content and Tables
Executive Summary
- Home care on the rise as hygiene awareness grows
- Players target both ends of the price spectrum as they look to add value and increase penetration
- Home care remains a consolidated category with strong investment from the leading players
- Traditional grocery retailers dominate but the landscape is gradually changing as consumers go in search of convenience
- Increased hygiene awareness key to the development of home care
Market Indicators
Sources
Summary 1 Research Sources
Headlines
Prospects
- Rising affluence supports demand for higher quality laundry care
- Traditional grocery retailers dominate thanks to wide presence and offer of smaller pack sizes
- Fabric softeners: Look good, feel good, smell good
Competitive Landscape
- Hindustan Unilever continues to strengthen with ongoing investment in new product development, distribution and advertising
- Domestic companies offer tough competition to international players
- Private label remains underdeveloped within laundry care but offers promise
Category Indicators
Headlines
Prospects
- Natural ingredients add value to hand dishwashing
- Liquid and refill pouches becoming popular in hand dishwashing
- Dishwasher appliances failing to find an audience in India
Competitive Landscape
- Hindustan Unilever encouraging consumers to trade up
- Jyothy Laboratories introduces new premium lines while other players target lower income consumers
- Private label offer expanding
Category Indicators
Headlines
Prospects
- Hygiene awareness campaigns boost demand
- Bathroom cleaners has potential as concerns over the harmful effects of phenyl grow
- Multipurpose cleaners providing value and convenience
Competitive Landscape
- Reckitt Benckiser dominates thanks to reputation for being tough on germs and stains
- Private label looking to gain ground with value proposition
- Grocery retailers dominate distribution
Category Data
Headlines
Prospects
- Toilet care sees strong growth but sales remain stunted by lack of awareness and social stigma
- Toilet liquids/foam dominates sales but other products appearing in the market
- Busy consumers show growing interest in ITBs and in-cistern devices
Competitive Landscape
- Reckitt Benckiser invests in campaigns to improve toilet hygiene in India
- Domex launches Why the Shame? Pick up the Brush! campaign
- Private label maintains presence with affordable options
Category Data
Headlines
Prospects
- Surface care stealing sales from polishes
- Shoe polish sales under threat as traditional black leather shoes give way to other low-maintenance options
- New materials in the home removes need for furniture and metal polish
Competitive Landscape
- Reckitt Benckiser retains lead thanks to strong distribution
- Kiwi losing shine due to a lack of new product development
- Footwear manufacturers looking to build sales with their own shoe care ranges
Category Data
Headlines
Prospects
- Air care becoming more sophisticated
- Busy roads and high pollution levels drive demand for car air fresheners
- Bathroom air fresheners a common feature of homes in India
Competitive Landscape
- Godrej rises to the top with innovative range of air care
- Dabur loses lead but continues to invest in new product development
- Private label looks to gain a foothold in air care
Category Data
Headlines
Prospects
- Threat from mosquito borne diseases drives demand for home insecticides
- Electric and spray/aerosol insecticides the preferred choice for those that can afford them
- Insecticide coils falling out of favour as consumers trade up
Competitive Landscape
- Godrej establishes dominant position through innovation and good value
- Godrej Consumer Products partners with government to eliminate malaria by 2030
- Home insecticides highly consolidated but incense sticks provide competition
Category Data
