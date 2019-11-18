+++ deriBX - Der neue und innovative Handelsplatz der BX Swiss. Mehr erfahren! +++ -w-
18.11.2019 08:21:00

InDex Pharmaceuticals Presents at Redeye Life Science Day and Avanza Börsdag November 19, 2019

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 18, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- November 18, 2019 - InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) today announced that CEO Peter Zerhouni will present the company at Redeye Life Science Day at ROOTS@Downtown Camper by Scandic, Drottninggatan 28 in Stockholm at 08:35 CET and at Avanza Börsdag at Operaterrassen, Karl XII:s torg in Stockholm at 11:15 CET on November 19. Both presentations will be livestreamed.

The presentation at Redeye Life Science Day can be followed at https://www.redeye.se/live/ls-day-2019and will also be available afterwards on https://www.redeye.se/live/ls-day-2019and on the company's page in Redeye Universe (www.redeye.se/company/index-pharmaceuticals).

The presentation at Avanza Börsdag can be followed at https://tv.streamfabriken.com/2019-11-19-index-pharma. Both presentations will also be available afterwards on the company's website (www.indexpharma.com).

For more information:

Peter Zerhouni
CEO
Phone: +46-8-508-847-35
E-mail: peter.zerhouni@indexpharma.com

InDex Pharmaceuticals in brief 

InDex is a pharmaceutical development company focusing on immunological diseases where there is a high unmet medical need for new treatment options. The company's lead asset is the drug candidate cobitolimod, which is in late stage clinical development for the treatment of moderate to severe active ulcerative colitis - a debilitating, chronic inflammation of the large intestine. InDex has also developed a platform of patent protected discovery stage substances, so called DNA based ImmunoModulatory Sequences (DIMS), with the potential to be used in treatment of various immunological diseases.

InDex is based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company's shares (ticker INDEX) are traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. Redeye AB with e-mail certifiedadviser@redeye.se and phone number +46-8-121-576-90 is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.indexpharma.com.

Publication

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above at 8:00 CET on November 18, 2019.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/index-pharmaceuticals/r/index-pharmaceuticals-presents-at-redeye-life-science-day-and-avanza-borsdag-november-19--2019,c2966532

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9612/2966532/1145766.pdf

InDex presents at Redeye Life Science Day

 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/index-pharmaceuticals-presents-at-redeye-life-science-day-and-avanza-borsdag-november-19-2019-300959746.html

SOURCE Index Pharmaceuticals

