Independent Recording Artist and Producer Sam Elliott (The IIIrd) Releases First Single "Thank You"

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Louisville native and veteran music producer Sam Elliott – a.k.a The IIIrd – has released his brilliant debut single "Thank You."

Record producer Sam Elliott is finding that speaking the truth is the antidote to life's struggles. His brand new single, "Thank You," is a stark reminder of the ease at which distrust and unfaithfulness can find its way into the strongest relationships. The IIIrd sings, "Even though when times get rough, I never turned away. I was right there,'' we are given a front-row seat for one couple's realization that their relationship is irreparable. With a cameo by the University of Louisville anthem kingpin, BSIMM, this track takes the listener along for a soulful and multi-layered ride of unwavering love, pain, and ultimate heartbreak.

His continuing journey of artistry modeled after pure genuine connection and soulful R&B music is a vehemently earnest testimony to his strength as an artist and the song's message – one which will continue to resonate with his fan base, encouraged by his multifarious range of talents.

Speaking about the track, Elliott says: "I don't care if it's heartbreak if it's love, even a terrible event. It needs to be spoken about. My music won't be for everybody, but many will love it because it's simply good music. My music will be a pure reflection of me, filled with a mixture of blues, hip hop, and R&B."

About The IIIrd:

Born and raised in the West End of Louisville, Sam Elliott began playing music when he was just six years old. He moved on to study Music Theory and became a fan of orchestral music. As a youth, Elliott embraced solitude, opting to spend his days reading, writing, and learning music at home rather than engaging with normal childhood shenanigans. He has composed and produced music across every genre - from Hip Hop and R&B, to Rock, Country, EDM, and Pop. In addition, he has worked with multiple artists and labels over the years at Interscope, Sony, DreamWorks, Bad Boy, and many more.

SOURCE Sam Elliot (The IIIrd)