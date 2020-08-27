Independent Living Systems Announces Appointment of Abby Riddle as Senior Vice President of Medicare Operations

MIAMI, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Living Systems ("ILS") an industry leader in managing high-cost, complex member populations in the Medicare, Medicaid and Dual-Eligible market, today announced that it has appointed Abby Riddle asSenior Vice President of Medicare Operations. Riddle brings more than 15 years of experience in government-sponsored healthcare programs to this role. Riddle will provide strategic insights to support ILS' expansion and managed care services to Medicare clients nationwide.

"I'm excited to join ILS at a time when there is positive buzz surrounding the company, as it continues its rapid growth in both the Medicare and Medicaid markets. This new position allows me an opportunity to work with an exceptional team of dedicated professionals, including a former mentor, David Rogers, who recently assumed the role of President of ILS."

Prior to assuming this leadership position with ILS, Riddle served as Assistant Deputy Secretary for Medicaid Operations with the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration ("AHCA"), functioning as the Florida Medicaid program's Chief Operations Officer. Leveraging her extensive experience in the government-sponsored healthcare programs, Riddle brings a track record of success with program implementation and operations. Riddle held several senior-level positions during her tenure with the agency and had day-to-day responsibility for operations of Medicaid's $28 billion managed care program.

"I've watched Abby's career blossom, and I'm looking forward to working with her again," stated Rogers. "She's an excellent addition to the ILS team, and I am confident she will be a tremendous asset and contribute significantly in enhancing ILS' Medicare lines of business."

The addition of this key role demonstrates the company's strategy for continued growth as it continues to advance ILS as a driving force in healthcare innovation. ILS has grown over the last two decades, expanding its national footprint across the company's comprehensive range of wrap-around, person-centered services. ILS' services include Nutritional Support Services – Home Delivered Meals and Nutritional Counseling, Care Management, Transitional Care Services, Managed Long-Term Services and Supports, and more.

"We are extremely pleased that Abby is bringing her experience and capabilities to our senior leadership team," said Nestor Plana, chairman and chief executive officer of ILS. "Abby joins ILS at an ideal time and she will be an important player as we expand our reach into the Medicare market and continue to innovate on integrated care solutions for the clients we serve."

About Independent Living Systems:

Independent Living Systems ("ILS") is a Florida-based health care services company that provides a range of health care management services on behalf of health care plans, health systems, providers, and community-based organizations. ILS provides member-centric health and support solutions to millions of America's Medicare, Medicaid, dually eligible, and Special Needs populations including those requiring Long-Term Services and Supports. For more information, visit www.ilshealthservices.com.

