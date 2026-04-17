Independent Bank Aktie 941134 / US4538361084
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17.04.2026 04:27:10
Independent Bank Corp. Q1 Profit Advances
(RTTNews) - Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's earnings came in at $79.92 million, or $1.63 per share. This compares with $44.42 million, or $1.04 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Independent Bank Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $82.11 million or $1.68 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 41.9% to $252.72 million from $178.05 million last year.
Independent Bank Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $79.92 Mln. vs. $44.42 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.63 vs. $1.04 last year. -Revenue: $252.72 Mln vs. $178.05 Mln last year.