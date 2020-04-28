+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teil! +++ -w-
28.04.2020 01:29:00

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. Announces Timing of First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call

HOUSTON, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: ICD) today announced that it will release its first quarter 2020 results before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Thursday, May 7, 2020. This release will be followed by a conference call for investors at 11:00 a.m. Central Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's first quarter 2020 results.

The call can be accessed live over the telephone by dialing (855) 239-3115 or for international callers, (412) 542-4125.  A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 or for international callers, (412) 317-0088.  The passcode for the replay is 10143627.  The replay will be available until May 14, 2020.

Interested parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Company's website at www.icdrilling.com in the Investor Relations section.  A replay of the webcast will also be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

About Independence Contract Drilling, Inc.

Independence Contract Drilling provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States.  The Company owns and operates a fleet of pad optimal rigs that are specifically engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their most technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties.  For more information, visit www.icdrilling.com.

Investor Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Investor.relations@icdrilling.com
(281) 598-1211

Independence Contract Drilling (PRNewsFoto/Independence Contract Drilling)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/independence-contract-drilling-inc-announces-timing-of-first-quarter-2020-financial-results-and-conference-call-301047930.html

SOURCE Independence Contract Drilling, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Life Hldg 338.70
5.02 %
CS Group 8.10
4.57 %
UBS Group 9.47
4.13 %
CieFinRichemont 54.34
4.02 %
Zurich Insur Gr 297.80
3.76 %
Sika 162.35
0.84 %
Swisscom 514.80
0.74 %
Roche Hldg G 349.50
0.59 %
Givaudan 3’256.00
-0.18 %
Nestle 104.20
-2.21 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

27.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
27.04.20
Guter Wochenstart – Berichtssaison auf Höhepunkt | BX Swiss TV
27.04.20
Bilanzsaison gewinnt an Tempo
27.04.20
Consumer Prices Set to Fall, Mute Inflation?
27.04.20
Vontobel: Europäische Airlines mit 8% Coupon im Quartal
27.04.20
SMI bringt sich in Position
23.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.30% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.04.20
Schroders: A look at why insurance-linked securities are largely immune to the Covid-19 volatility
23.04.20
Schroders: Derart tiefe Rückschläge benötigen eventuell eine lange Erholungszeit
22.04.20
Schroders: Ein neuer Sozialvertrag - nachhaltige Investments in der Covid-19-Krise
mehr
Guter Wochenstart – Berichtssaison auf Höhepunkt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Mit Hilfe von Zentralbanken: Kann der Goldpreis bis auf 10'000 Dollar steigen?
Dow geht deutlich fester aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Netflix' Schuldenberg wächst: Neues Kapital in Milliardenhöhe besorgt
ams erreicht bei Aktienrückkaufprogramm maximales Volumen - Aktie zieht an
Morgan Stanley rät eindringlich vor zu schneller Rückkehr zum Alltag
+24 Prozent: Santhera-Aktie zündet Kursfeuerwerk mit Studienplänen für Wirkstoff gegen Covid-19
UBS- und CS-Aktien führen SMI an nach starken Quartalszahlen der Deutschen Bank
Boeing bläst Milliardendeal mit Embraer ab - Aktie gibt ab
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 17: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Deutsche Bank-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Überraschend Gewinn im ersten Quartal erzielt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow geht deutlich fester aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex entwickelten sich am Montag sehr freundlich. An den US-Börsen geht es nach dem Wochenende bergauf. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost verzeichneten zum Wochenstart Gewinne.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB