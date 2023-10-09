Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'822 -0.1%  SPI 14'134 -0.2%  Dow 33'605 0.6%  DAX 15'128 -0.7%  Euro 0.9580 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'113 -0.8%  Gold 1'861 1.6%  Bitcoin 25'036 -1.5%  Dollar 0.9066 0.0%  Öl 88.2 4.5% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Sandoz124359842UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Idorsia36346343Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Swiss Life1485278Lonza1384101Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Holcim1221405ABB1222171
Top News
SIX könnte womöglich den Schweizer Leitindex SMI erweitern - Fondsmanager leisten Widerstand
Gold- und Silberpreis im Fokus: So könnte sich der Rest des Jahres 2023 am Edelmetall-Markt gestalten
Kryptohacker-Attacken halten an: Auch Starinvestor Mark Cuban wurde Opfer krimineller Krypto-Machenschaften
"Bald kommt die 3,5-Tage-Woche": Warum JPMorgan-Chef Jamie Dimon von den Möglichkeiten der KI-Technologie begeistert ist
Tesla stellt neue Powerwall-Version mit mehr Leistung vor
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

10.10.2023 00:41:00

Indeed Partners with JobSync to Provide Fully Integrated Indeed Apply Sync with the Applicant Tracking Systems used by Enterprise Employers to Recruit at Scale

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JobSync, the leading Talent Acquisition Automation platform, is proud to announce we became an official Indeed Preferred Integrator partner, the global leader in job search. This exciting collaboration marks a significant milestone in the recruitment technology industry, providing a streamlined and efficient solution that connects Applicant Tracking Systems (ATSs) to Indeed's vast world wide job search network.

JobSync logo

JobSync is proud to announce we became an official Indeed Preferred Integrator partner, the global leader in job search.

The JobSync and Indeed partnership empowers the largest employers to revolutionize their recruiting process by seamlessly integrating their ATS with Indeed's native apply solution, Indeed Apply Sync. This integration enables a much improved candidate experience by enabling a full application, as defined by employers in their ATS, to be completed by candidates while on Indeed using their Indeed profile. Historically, employers using Indeed have seen a 5x increase in applications when providing this experience to candidates, an experience that is particularly impactful for candidates applying via their mobile devices (Indeed Data ww).

By utilizing JobSync to enable Indeed's Apply Sync, employers can realize the benefits of workflow automation by eliminating the need to manually post their open jobs and the cumbersome process of manually copying applicant information into their ATS. This translates into significant time and resource savings for organizations of all sizes, streamlining their recruitment process and improving efficiency.

In addition to increasing application volume and streamlining the application process, the JobSync and Indeed partnership ensures that employers remain compliant with key regulations such as Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO), Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP), California Consumer Protection Act (CCPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). By utilizing JobSync, employers enhance data security and compliance by removing scenarios that result in partially completed applications or sensitive data languishing in email inboxes among others.

"We're excited to announce our partnership with Indeed and introduce the JobSync solution to employers that significantly accelerates their ability to achieve their candidate application goals," said Alex Murphy, CEO of JobSync. "Our clients have found that creating a seamless application process leads to a substantial increase in application volume, including unique applicants, that results in consistently achieving their hiring objectives."

Murphy continued, "Through this collaboration, employers will have the tools to enhance efficiency, compliance, and the overall candidate experience, resulting in improved hiring outcomes. Often, employers face a trade-off between improving the candidate experience and the recruiter experience, but in this case, we're enhancing the entire hiring process, benefiting all stakeholders."

This partnership represents a major step forward in the world of recruitment technology, delivering a powerful solution that simplifies the entire hiring process. By connecting ATS systems directly to Indeed's platform, JobSync will provide organizations with the tools they need to improve efficiency, compliance, and candidate experience, ultimately driving better hiring outcomes.

About Indeed

More people find jobs on Indeed than anywhere else. Indeed is the #1 job site in the world (Comscore, Total Visits, June 2023) and allows job seekers to search millions of jobs in more than 60 countries and 28 languages. Almost 3.5 million[1a]employers use Indeed to find and hire new employees. More than 350 million unique visitors use Indeed each month to search for jobs, post resumes, research companies, and more.

About JobSync

JobSync's leading Talent Acquisition Automation Platform helps enterprises address their top Talent Acquisition priorities: volume, speed, efficiency, data accuracy, and candidate quality. Using JobSync, employers can provide candidates with a seamless application experience, resulting in over a 2x increase in applicants. JobSync's integrations connect employers' ATSs with job boards and other media they use to distribute and promote their job openings to the right candidates online. Employers confidently rely on JobSync for accurate source and candidate data in their existing systems and BI tools. JobSync uniquely offers transparent flat rate pricing that aligns to the employer's interests with an absolute focus on employers' objectives.

To learn more about JobSync visit www.jobsync.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indeed-partners-with-jobsync-to-provide-fully-integrated-indeed-apply-sync-with-the-applicant-tracking-systems-used-by-enterprise-employers-to-recruit-at-scale-301951462.html

SOURCE JobSync

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2023 – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge
Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.
Hier die grosse Diskussionsrunde zum Thema: Unsicherheiten, Zinsen, Inflation & Entwicklungschancen mit Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia ); B. Kovacs ( @Sparkojote ), Lisa Osada ( @Aktiengram ), Robert Halver ( @roberthalver9787 ) und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2023 – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge mit Robert Halver, Tim Schäfer, Sparkojoten & Aktiengram

Inside Trading & Investment

09.10.23 UBS KeyInvest: Eine spannende Phase
09.10.23 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Geld- und geopolitische Risiken belasten
09.10.23 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise setzen Rally fort
09.10.23 Nestlé bremst SMI-Erholung
09.10.23 Wasserstoff: Das Schlüsselelement der grünen Energiewende?
06.10.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 18.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nordex, Siemens Energy
05.10.23 Julius Bär: 14.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
04.10.23 Am 6. Oktober, 9:00 Uhr - Ferrari 328 GTS, 2.074Km bei Splint Invest! Potenzial: +9,0% p.a.
04.10.23 Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2023 – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge mit Robert Halver, Tim Schäfer, Sparkojoten & Aktiengram
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'286.09 18.66 9ZSSMU
Short 11'480.69 13.87 3WSSMU
Short 11'928.89 8.83 2VSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'822.24 09.10.2023 17:30:34
Long 10'388.13 19.67 5SSMXU
Long 10'126.78 13.36 CVSSMU
Long 9'714.51 8.91 T2SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Idorsia Aktie News: Investoren fliehen am Mittag aus Idorsia
Goldpreis: Krieg in Israel sorgt für starke Nachfrage bei Krisenwährung Gold
Tesla stellt neue Powerwall-Version mit mehr Leistung vor
Tim Cook stösst grosses Apple-Aktienpaket ab - Ein Grund zur Sorge?
Sandoz-Aktie profitiert: Einigung mit Neurocrine Biosciences in Patentstreit
Kämpfe zwischen Hamas und Israel verunsichern: US-Börsen schliessen dennoch mit Plus -- SMI letztlich im Minus -- DAX gibt am Montag nach -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handelstag uneins
UBS-Aktie: UBS baut Blockchain-Aktivitäten aus
Erste Schätzungen: Idorsia stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
UBS-Aktie niedriger: UBS-Regionaldirektorin Zürich nimmt kurz nach Ernennung ihren Hut
Julius Bär-Aktie leichter: Geschäftsleitung von Julius Bär wird vergrössert

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit