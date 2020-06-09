EDISON, N.J., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Indecomm Reveals New Brand Identity and Website

For over 25 years, Indecomm Global Services has been an industry leader in outsourcing services, Software as a Service (SaaS) offerings, and education for mortgage lenders. With the launch of its new brand, Indecomm reveals a new visual identity and website to reflect the evolution of the company's technology solutions, products, and services.

As the mortgage lending industry evolves, Indecomm continually provides innovative solutions to meet the changing needs of its clients. This is specifically represented with the company's new alignment of product focus on automation, outsourcing, and compliance solutions. Indecomm wanted the new brand identity to reflect its core values as well as its clients' feedback on Indecomm's strengths: ingenuity, agility, efficiency, innovation, reliability, knowledge, accuracy, and integrity.

The brand launch includes an updated logo, graphic style, and website, with a new layout and categorization of products. The new logo, a lotus flower, represents renewal, wisdom, purity, and transformation. While there is a new logo, the company's tagline and its commitment to it, remains: Partnerships at Work.

"Staying true to who we are as a company, our new brand enhances our company's message and commitment to innovation, perseverance, and excellence," said Rajan Nair, CEO of Indecomm Global Services. "Our new website reflects the evolution of both our company and the mortgage industry, as technology and automation continue to be a key business strategy for lenders to streamline processes, improve efficiencies, and adapt to the changing needs of the marketplace and workforce."

Indecomm is headquartered in New Jersey with over 1,200 employees worldwide. Indecomm services and solutions support every stage of the mortgage lifecycle with automation and software, outsourcing and project management, and compliance and education. With a focus on technology solutions first, Indecomm partners with large and mid-sized lenders, services, mortgage insurers, and title companies to achieve one specific goal-to help them grow.

To learn more, visit the new website at http://mortgage.indecomm.net.

###

Founded more than 25 years ago, Indecomm Global Services is a leading provider of business services and technology for the US mortgage industry. The company is headquartered in New Jersey with over 1,200 employees worldwide.

Indecomm services and solutions support every stage of the mortgage lifecycle with automation and software, outsourcing and project management, and compliance and education. With a focus on technology solutions first, we partner with large and mid-sized lenders, services, mortgage insurers, and title companies to achieve one specific goal-to help them grow.

Our longevity in the ever-changing mortgage industry is our strength. We have worked diligently in the outsourcing and consulting spaces to develop tools and resources using extensive feedback from both clients and internal associates. Visit us at http://mortgage.indecomm.net.

SOURCE Indecomm Global Services