SMI 12’042 0.3%  SPI 15’450 0.2%  Dow 34’310 0.1%  DAX 15’691 0.9%  Euro 1.0958 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’108 0.4%  Gold 1’762 -0.9%  Bitcoin 33’400 5.5%  Dollar 0.9212 0.2%  Öl 74.8 0.2% 
29.06.2021 19:32:00

Increasing Adoption of Game Engines Expedites Usage of Commercial Gaming in Defense Training and Simulation

The decline in live training has highlighted the need for live, virtual, and constructive (LCV), joint, and collective training strategies, finds Frost & Sullivan

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the commercial gaming market continues to expand, a growing number of products will become useful to the defense industry and military customers. Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis of the defense training and simulation (T&S) market finds that game engines are one of the most significant uses of commercial gaming within defense. Courtesy of their ease of use and ability to function on a wide range of platforms, game engines have been increasingly adopted by the industry to aid in the development of simulations. From the evolution of wargaming to the increasing adoption of commercial games, this study discusses the trends influencing demand for T&S solutions and the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on commercial gaming in defense.

For further information on this analysis, Global Commercial Gaming in Defense Training and Simulation Growth Opportunities, 2021, please visit: http://frost.ly/5w3

"The decline in live training has highlighted the need for live, virtual, and constructive (LCV), joint, and collective training strategies," said Alexander Clark, Senior Research Analyst, Aerospace & Defense Practice, Frost & Sullivan. "Owing to disruptions in training routines and limited access to simulators, certain military units have taken to adopting specific commercial games for practice and the maintenance of certain skills."

Clark added: "With global tensions on the rise, the use of virtual elements will decrease physical presence in areas of high tension and reduce the possibility of escalation. Evolving trends such as the focus on asymmetric and hybrid warfare, the need for deployable training solutions, and rising momentum of operational deployment will further fuel the demand for portable and customized defense T&S solutions."

Commercial gaming market participants can capitalize on lucrative growth prospects through:

  • Adoption of commercial game engines: Defense companies will find it advantageous to partner with commercial game engine developers to enhance their simulation capabilities.
  • Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) applications: The use of AR and VR game engines within defense is likely to be one of the key routes for commercial game companies to enter the defense space outside of developing specific AR and VR applications.
  • Target research organizations and bespoke requirements: Companies looking to expand their portfolios outside the commercial domain should engage with research organizations as they are increasingly investigating the use of gaming within defense and developing bespoke applications.

Global Commercial Gaming in Defense Training and Simulation Growth Opportunities, 2021 is part of Frost & Sullivan's Global Aerospace & Defense Growth Partnership Service program.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Global Commercial Gaming in Defense Training and Simulation Growth Opportunities, 2021

MG21-22

Contact: 
Srihari Daivanayagam, Corporate Communications 
P: +91 44 6681 4412 
E: srihari.daivanayagam@frost.com 
http://ww2.frost.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV

Eine Inflationsrate von fast 5% in den USA – was steckt dahinter und wie gefährlich ist diese einzuschätzen? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Dr. Thomas Gitzel; Chefvolkswirt bei der VP Bank AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO BX Swiss AG, wirft Dr. Thomas Gitzel einen Blick über den grossen Teich und erklärt was Personalmangel und die Arbeitslosenunterstützung der amerikanischen Regierung damit zu tun haben und wo die Reise hingeht.

Dr. Thomas Gitzel: USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

16:00 Von Ausdauer, Geduld und Schlaftabletten.
15:11 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
15:08 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.90% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Goldman Sachs Group Inc
09:40 Marktüberblick: Delta-Variante trübt Stimmung
09:16 Vontobel: derimail - Megatrends: E-Mobilität und Gesundheit
08:20 Corona-Sorgen kehren zurück
25.06.21 Dr. Thomas Gitzel: USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV
25.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna, Novavax
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Stadler Rail-Aktie schliesst im Minus: RAG Stiftung verkauft 4,5 Millionen Aktien
UBS-Aktie schliesst tiefer: Französisches Gericht weist Beschwerde ab - Hamers sieht Nachholbedarf beim Strukturwandel - Heimarbeit für Mitarbeiter auch nach Corona
US-Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich -- SMI schliesst wenig verändert -- DAX schlussendlich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich tiefer
Dufry, Flughafen Zürich & Co.: Reise-Aktien zum Wochenauftakt unter Druck
Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für Enspryng-Medikament - Roche-Aktie gefragt
Relief Therapeutics übernimmt ausstehende APR-Anteile - Relief-Aktie geht deutlich tiefer aus dem Handel
US-Börsen kaum verändert -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Minus
Buffett spendet weitere Milliarden - tritt aber bei der Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation zurück
Polyphor-Aktie zum Handelsschluss implodiert: Polyphor erleidet Forschungsrückschlag und überdenkt eigene Zukunft
Crash von Titanium Token - Krypto-Bulle Mark Cuban hart getroffen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit