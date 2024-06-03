Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S Aktie [Valor: 906012 / ISIN: DK0010244425]
Increasing 2024 full-year guidance

A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S
1543.68 CHF 17.47%
ANNOUNCEMENT


A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Increasing 2024 full-year guidance


On the back of continued strong container market demand and the disruption caused by the ongoing crisis in the Red Sea, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (APMM) now also sees signs of further port congestions, especially in Asia and the Middle East, and additional increase in container freight rates. This development is gradually building up and is expected to contribute to a stronger financial performance in the second half of 2024.

Based on these developments, APMM upgrades its full-year 2024 guidance and now expects underlying EBITDA of USD 7 to 9bn and EBIT of USD 1 to 3bn (previously USD 4 to 6bn and USD -2 to 0bn, respectively), and free cash flow of at least USD 1bn (previously at least USD -2bn).

Trading conditions remain subject to higher than normal volatility given the unpredictability of the Red Sea situation and the lack of clarity of future supply and demand.

APMM will publish its Q2 interim results on 7 August 2024.

Copenhagen, 3 June 2024

Contact persons: 

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521


Attachment


