+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
28.07.2020 23:30:00

Increased Investment in Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Could Combat Range Anxiety

DUBLIN, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the Electric Vehicle Charging industry "Increased Investment in Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Could Combat Range Anxiety"

Charging station manufacturer, EVBox is set to establish its first North American headquarters outside of Chicago while Blink Charging Co has been awarded a grant to deploy 200 Blink Fast Level 2 charging stations across the Mid Atlantic region including locations in Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia and Washington DC. In March, Iberdrola announced plans to accelerate plans for its own fast charging network in Spain while in February French utility EDF acquired a majority stake in Pod Point which operates over 69,000 charging points in the UK and Norway.

Although there is a growing market for electric vehicles, range anxiety still presents a significant barrier to their mass adoption. Wider availability of charging infrastructure will play an important role in combating this fear and governments are increasingly making charging infrastructure improvement a priority. In January, the UK government announced it would double the funding for the installation of charging points on residential streets to £10 million. China plans to add approximately 600,000 more charging stations funded by an infrastructure stimulus package announced in March and the European Union intends to have 1 million public charging points available by 2025. 

To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Increased Investment in Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Could Combat Range Anxiety"

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/increased-investment-in-electric-vehicle-charging-infrastructure-could-combat-range-anxiety-301101318.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Roche Hldg G 326.75
1.90 %
Lonza Grp 571.00
1.17 %
Nestle 110.64
0.14 %
Swiss Re 74.44
0.13 %
Sika 207.90
0.00 %
The Swatch Grp 191.50
-0.52 %
Givaudan 3’772.00
-0.74 %
CS Group 9.71
-1.16 %
UBS Group 11.11
-1.81 %
CieFinRichemont 58.08
-2.22 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:48
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
11:47
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Roche Holding AG, Georg Fischer AG, Nestle SA, Geberit AG
09:09
Vontobel: derimail - Goldminers mit 55% Barriere und 15% p.a.
08:18
SMI startet freundlich in die neue Woche
27.07.20
Verunsicherung nimmt zu | BX Swiss TV
27.07.20
Fed Pauses, Evaluates Pandemic Response
24.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Berkshire Hathaway, Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:44
Schroders: Warum zur Bekämpfung von Covid-19 und der Klimakrise ein einheitliches Vorgehen notwendig ist
10:49
Schroders: Infografik: Momentaufnahme der Weltwirtschaft Juli
23.07.20
Schroders: How to build a stronger investor culture across Europe
mehr
Verunsicherung nimmt zu | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger springt hoch
Tesla schafft alle Voraussetzungen für S&P 500-Aufnahme - Tesla-Bullen haben nie daran gezweifelt
Moderna-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Impfstoffkandidat wird an 30 000 Menschen getestet - USA verdoppeln Gelder
Erfolgschance trotz "Story-Aktie": Warum JPMorgan die Nikola-Aktie zum Kauf empfiehlt
US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst im Plus, DAX unverändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend schwächer
Roter Handelsausklang: Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend fester
Hat Apple seinen Zenit überschritten? Tech-Experte mit düsterer Zukunftsprognose für den iPhone-Hersteller
Bitcoin zeitweise über 10'000-Dollar-Marke: So bewegen sich die wichtigsten Kryptowährungen
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO im Minus
Fondsmanager: Darum fällt Buffett hinter anderen Hedgefonds-Managern zurück

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Roter Handelsausklang: Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend fester
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex bewegten sich am Dienstag seitwärts. Die Anleger an den US-Börsen blieben am Dienstag vorsichtig. Ferner notierten die Börsen in Fernost mehrheitlich auf grünem Terrain.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB