24.09.2019 09:15:00

Increased Global Demand for OLED Lighting Sends OLEDWorks Around the World This Week

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OLEDWorks, the leading manufacturer of OLED light technology, provides its support and expertise at three different conferences this week in Germany and California.

International Symposium on Automotive Lighting (ISAL) in Darmstadt Germany: Audi will demonstrate its recently announced Digital OLED Technology in OLEDWorks' Booth (#18). The teams have interviews and meetings scheduled throughout the conference and welcome attendees to schedule meetings and visit the booth (#18) to learn more about OLED light technology capabilities for automotive lighting.

"OLED light is transforming the lighting industry," says Dave DeJoy, CEO of OLEDWorks. "I'm amazed at some of the design and engineering solutions we're seeing in automotive lighting that take advantage of OLEDWorks technology. There's a wave of innovation happening now, and we're excited to be at the forefront."

LightShow West in San Jose, California: Aamsco Lighting, an OLEDWorks Channel Partner, will debut four OLED luminaires in development at their booth (#1012) where the OLEDWorks OLED UX Team will be present to conduct technical discussions on OLED lighting with conference attendees.

OLEDs World Summit in Los Angeles, California: Giana Phelan, Director of OLED UX at OLEDWorks and Jamal Smith, Business Unit Leader at Peerless Lighting (an Acuity Brands Company) will co-present "Design Differentiation with OLED Lighting" discussing OLED light's design advantages in various applications. This presentation directly follows the Audi presentation "OLED Taillight Revolution" by Dr. Werner Thomas, Project Manager – OLED Lighting of Audi AG Germany.

To schedule a meeting with an OLEDWorks team member at any of the conferences this week, contact OLEDWorks at https://www.oledworks.com/contact/.

About OLEDWorks
OLEDWorks is a global leader in the development and production of innovative organic light-emitting diode (OLED) light technology. By producing the world's best performing OLED panels and combining rapid product innovation, OLEDWorks simplifies and enriches lighting solutions in general lighting and automotive applications. http://www.oledworks.com

 

SOURCE OLEDWorks

