Increase in Cosmetic Procedures among Baby Boomers Highlights Importance of Looking and Feeling Your Best at Every Age, says Dr. Michael Jazayeri

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A July 11article on WTVM News reported on the growing trend of baby boomers choosing to have cosmetic procedures. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, baby boomers over the age of 55 are increasingly seeking to refresh their appearances. Orange County-based plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Jazayeri says that this demonstrates how, however old or young people may be, everyone just wants to look like the best possible version of themselves. Even though each age group may have different concerns regarding their appearance, cosmetic procedures are able to address every issue for every demographic, Dr. Jazayeri says.

When people think of cosmetic enhancements and procedures, millennials often come to mind, particularly in the current youth and social media-crazed culture, Dr. Jazayeri says. However, he notes, that while the younger crowd may be more vocal and open about undergoing a cosmetic treatment, that very definitely doesn't mean they're the only demographic enhancing their looks. Dr. Jazayeri says that while those in their 20s and 30s seek to maintain and preserve their youthful appearances with "pre-juvenation" treatments, baby boomers are more interested in more actively renewing and tightening their skin to try and turn back the clock by a few years.

With the increase in noninvasive cosmetic procedures such as Botox and other injectables, especially in beauty-obsessed Southern California, Dr. Jazayeri stresses the importance of properly researching where individuals choose to have their procedures done. The Orange County-based surgeon notes that choosing to have a cosmetic procedure done by a highly skilled board-certified plastic surgeon is the most effective and safest way to ensure that individuals achieve their desired results. By being trained specifically for plastic surgery, board-certified plastic surgeons can ensure procedures are done safely, Dr. Jazayeri says. He adds that their extensive experience in the field also lends them an enhanced aesthetic eye which enables them to pay attention to even the slightest details when improving their patients' appearances.

Whatever the reason an individual has for choosing a cosmetic procedure or plastic surgery, Dr. Jazayeri says he assures each person that they are not alone. Everyone wants to look as great as they feel, he says, regardless of age. With noninvasive treatments and enhancements available more than ever, looking one's best has never been easier, Dr. Jazayeri says.

