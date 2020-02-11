InComm Launches Go StudioTM, an Emerging Technologies Incubator

ATLANTA , Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Payments technology company InComm announced today the launch of Go StudioTM, its innovation hub dedicated to developing emerging technologies for customer-centric products and solutions. Based in the company's Atlanta headquarters, the innovation studio leverages expertise sourced from a collaborative, global network of internal resources as well as corporate and academic partners.

Go Studio will leverage InComm's 25-year history of innovation, which began with the creation of point-of-sale activation technology that enabled retailers to activate gift cards and other prepaid products at the register. Over the past two decades, this know-how has been applied to several industries, such as transit, lottery and healthcare. The company's dedication to developing new solutions, such as payments processing, customer loyalty and engagement solutions, will be channeled through Go Studio with a focus on emerging technologies, including mixed reality, blockchain, artificial intelligence, Internet of things (IoT), voice assistants and more.

"Changing customer behavior to facilitate adoption of emerging solutions is especially challenging if you're not immersing yourself in their encounters," said Brooks Smith, founder and CEO of InComm. "Go Studio will dive deep into the customer experience while ideating on emerging technologies to dramatically improve their journey."

In addition to a team of full-time staff members, InComm's Go Studio will work with colleges and universities around the world to provide students with an opportunity to participate in the ideation and implementation of new technology solutions. The innovation studio will also host regular workshops, hackathons and other events to foster creativity and discussion in impacted industries.

InComm is currently accepting idea and challenge submissions from its merchant and service provider partners for the innovation studio. For more information about Go Studio, visit https://gostudio.io/.

About InComm

By building more value into every transaction through innovative payment technologies, InComm creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences. InComm's unique products and services – which range from gift card malls to enhanced payment platforms – connect companies across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives and financial services to an ever-expanding consumer base. With more than 25 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 386 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, GA. Learn more at www.InComm.com.

