11.02.2020 15:13:00

InComm Launches Go StudioTM, an Emerging Technologies Incubator

ATLANTA , Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Payments technology company InComm announced today the launch of Go StudioTM, its innovation hub dedicated to developing emerging technologies for customer-centric products and solutions. Based in the company's Atlanta headquarters, the innovation studio leverages expertise sourced from a collaborative, global network of internal resources as well as corporate and academic partners.

Announcement: InComm Launches Go Studio, an Emerging Technologies Incubator

Go Studio will leverage InComm's 25-year history of innovation, which began with the creation of point-of-sale activation technology that enabled retailers to activate gift cards and other prepaid products at the register. Over the past two decades, this know-how has been applied to several industries, such as transit, lottery and healthcare. The company's dedication to developing new solutions, such as payments processing, customer loyalty and engagement solutions, will be channeled through Go Studio with a focus on emerging technologies, including mixed reality, blockchain, artificial intelligence, Internet of things (IoT), voice assistants and more.

"Changing customer behavior to facilitate adoption of emerging solutions is especially challenging if you're not immersing yourself in their encounters," said Brooks Smith, founder and CEO of InComm. "Go Studio will dive deep into the customer experience while ideating on emerging technologies to dramatically improve their journey."

In addition to a team of full-time staff members, InComm's Go Studio will work with colleges and universities around the world to provide students with an opportunity to participate in the ideation and implementation of new technology solutions. The innovation studio will also host regular workshops, hackathons and other events to foster creativity and discussion in impacted industries.

InComm is currently accepting idea and challenge submissions from its merchant and service provider partners for the innovation studio. For more information about Go Studio, visit https://gostudio.io/. 

About InComm
By building more value into every transaction through innovative payment technologies, InComm creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences. InComm's unique products and services – which range from gift card malls to enhanced payment platforms – connect companies across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives and financial services to an ever-expanding consumer base. With more than 25 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 386 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, GA. Learn more at www.InComm.com. 

Media Contacts:

Anthony Popiel
Dalton Agency
404-876-1309
apopiel@daltonagency.com

Nilce Piccinini
Sr. Communications Manager
InComm
404-935-0377
npiccinini@incomm.com

Announcement: InComm Launches Go Studio, an Emerging Technologies Incubator

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/incomm-launches-go-studiotm-an-emerging-technologies-incubator-301002757.html

SOURCE InComm

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:35
UBS Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13:30
Gold in Euro mit neuem Rekordhoch
13:13
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Gilead Sciences Inc
09:43
Vontobel: BRC mit tiefer Barriere auf Schweizer Aktien
09:28
SMI vor neuem Hoch
10.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
27.01.20
20-JÄHRIGE ANLEIHEN IM ZINSMARKT
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche erreicht in Alzheimer-Studie mit Gantenerumab Ziele nicht - Aktie gleicht Verluste teils aus
Wieso der Euro zum Franken auf tiefsten Stand seit 3 Jahren sinkt
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Tesla-Aktie: Kursfeuerwerk elektrisiert und schockiert zugleich
Rohstoffe im Blick: Diese Chancen haben Anleger durch den E-Boom
ams-Aktie dreht ins Minus: ams vollführt im Schlussquartal einen Umsatz- und Gewinnsprung
Neuer CS-Chef Gottstein sieht Wachstum in Asien und Schwellenländern - Credit Suisse-Aktie in Grün
Wall Street höher erwartet -- SMI zeitweise über 11'100 Punkten -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
SMI letztlich fester -- US-Börsen steigen -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich tiefer
Deutsche Bank stärkt Kernkapital um mindestens 1 Milliarde Dollar - Aktie im Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street höher erwartet -- SMI zeitweise über 11'100 Punkten -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
An der heimischen Börse herrscht zwischenzeitlich Rekordlaune. Auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es aufwärts. Die Wall Street wird am Dienstag freundlich erwartet. Die Märkte in Fernost wiesen ebenfalls grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;