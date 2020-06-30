Immer auf dem Laufenden bleiben - mit unserem täglichen Börsen-Newsletter! Jetzt abonnieren! -w-
30.06.2020 15:17:00

InComm Launches American Express® Virtual Reward Card

ATLANTA, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InComm, a leading payments technology company, today announced the launch of the American Express® Virtual Reward Card, a flexible solution for any rewards program.

The American Express Virtual Reward Card is a tool designed to assist businesses in engaging customers or rewarding employees. With this digitally delivered prepaid reward card, recipients can access their rewards instantly rather than waiting for a physical product to arrive. For businesses, the virtual reward card offers a safe, reliable network for instant delivery and redemption across the country.

The card can be loaded with denominations of up to $3,000 and is delivered via email, with fulfillment available individually or in bulk. Recipients can add the card to their participating mobile wallets, and it can be used virtually anywhere American Express Cards are accepted in the U.S.

"As the world now adjusts to a new normal, it is more critical than ever for businesses to maintain connections with their customers," said David Etling, Senior Vice President of InComm InCentives. "The American Express Virtual Reward Card is an ideal rewards solution; it can be sent and redeemed instantly, and the mobile wallet interface allows for touchless in-store transactions."

In 2018, InComm acquired exclusive distribution rights to American Express' prepaid reloadable and single load prepaid card products in the U.S.

For more information on the new American Express® Virtual Reward Card, visit: www.incommincentives.com/Brands 

About InComm
By building more value into every transaction through innovative payment technologies, InComm creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences. InComm's unique products and services – which range from gift card malls to enhanced payment platforms – connect companies across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives and financial services to an ever-expanding consumer base. With more than 25 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 386 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, GA. Learn more at www.InComm.com. 

Media Contacts:

Anthony Popiel
Dalton Agency
404-876-1309
apopiel@daltonagency.com

Nilce Piccinini
Sr. Communications Manager
InComm
404-935-0377
npiccinini@incomm.com

 

InComm logo. (PRNewsFoto/InComm)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/incomm-launches-american-express-virtual-reward-card-301085755.html

SOURCE InComm

