05.03.2020 15:13:00

InComm Debuts Prepaid Products in South Africa

ATLANTA, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InComm, a leading payments technology company, today announced that it has partnered with Flash, South Africa's leading payments transaction integrator, and Pepkor Group, to launch prepaid products in South Africa.

InComm logo. (PRNewsFoto/InComm)

Currently, Flash offers a wide range of innovative solutions that give businesses and their customers the freedom to transact safely and conveniently. InComm will enhance Flash's partners' product offerings through the addition of prepaid products, including products for content, gaming, streaming, and ride-hailing.

Having built the largest informal retail network in Africa, featuring seamless integration across multiple technology platforms and channels, Flash will be InComm's exclusive distribution partner in South Africa. Through Flash's informal retail network – which includes small independent merchants – InComm's prepaid products will be available in every region across South Africa, potentially serving tens of millions of customers per month.

InComm's prepaid products will also be offered at Pepkor retailers, the largest non-grocery retail group in South Africa. The retail conglomerate, which boasts more than 4,000 stores across South Africa, focuses on the value market, selling predominantly clothing, footwear and textiles.

"We couldn't be prouder of this milestone: launching in South Africa with the country's main retail distribution partner," said Simon Osgood, InComm's Senior Vice President for EMEA and Russia. "There's huge potential for all the products we'll be offering, especially the adoption of gaming products for a population that is experiencing double-digit annual growth in online gaming."

About InComm

By building more value into every transaction through innovative payment technologies, InComm creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences. InComm's unique products and services – which range from gift card malls to enhanced payment platforms – connect companies across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives and financial services to an ever-expanding consumer base. With more than 25 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 386 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at www.InComm.com.

Media Contacts:

Nilce Piccinini
Sr. Communications Manager
+ 1 404-935-0377
npiccinini@incomm.com

Anthony Popiel
+ 1 404-876-1309
apopiel@daltonagency.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/incomm-debuts-prepaid-products-in-south-africa-301016838.html

SOURCE InComm

