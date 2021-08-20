SMI 12’396 -1.2%  SPI 15’893 -1.1%  Dow 34’894 -0.2%  DAX 15’766 -1.3%  Euro 1.0711 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’125 -1.5%  Gold 1’787 0.4%  Bitcoin 43’220 0.8%  Dollar 0.9165 -0.3%  Öl 66.8 0.4% 
20.08.2021 08:20:00

InCoax Networks AB Interim Report, January - June 2021

Steadily increasing order intake and improved earnings

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Financial performance

April - June 2021

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 4,854,654 (440,445). Sales continue to be considerable higher than last year. This is driven by invoicing to a US Fiber/LAN operator.
  • The operating loss was SEK -5,730,826 (-14,623,807), an improvement due to increased sales, capitalization of development costs and lower personnel cost.
  • The loss after tax was SEK -5,760,364 (-14,696,125), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK -0.16 (-0.80).
  • Cash flow including financing activities during the quarter was SEK 25,360,137 (908,106).

January - June 2021

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 10,025,343 (682,212). Sales continue to be considerable higher than last year. This is driven by invoicing to a US Fiber/LAN operator.
  • The operating loss was SEK -12,841,631 (-31,995,688), an improvement due to increased sales, capitalization of development costs and lower personnel cost.
  • The loss after tax was SEK -12,891,586 (-32,107,284), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK -0.35 (-1.75).
  • Cash flow including financing activities during the period was SEK 17,955,482 (-16,214,700).

Significant events during the quarter

  • InCoax receives two follow-on orders of SEK 5M total from a US Fiber/LAN operator.
  • InCoax wins additional order of SEK 6,4 M from a US-based Fiber/LAN operator.
  • InCoax carries out a new rights issue release of SEK 41,163,592.50 before issue costs, fully guaranteed by one of the main owners Saugatuck Invest AB.
  • InCoax intensify marketing and communication strategy through panel discussion participation with leading broadband technology actors such as; the Broadband Forum, British Telecom and Verizon/MoCA. Additional articles are published with significant impact in the trade press and cost-effective targeted marketing through social media.

Significant events after the end of the quarter

  • Emil Bendroth is back at his position as regular CFO.
  • Morten Werther is recruited as new Head of Development and part of the Management Team. Enters position on August 23.
  • New product for the growing XGS-PON market is pre-launched at Fiber Connect, on July 25-28 in Nashville, USA.Full the full report, please download the attached PDF. The full report is also available at incoax.com.

This information is such information as InCoax Networks AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency ofthe contact persons set out below, at 08.00 CEST on August 20, 2021.

For more information contact:

Jörgen Ekengren, CEO, InCoax Networks AB
jorgen.ekengren@incoax.com 
+46 73- 899 55 52

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/incoax-networks-ab/r/incoax-networks-ab-interim-report--january---june-2021,c3400257

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15562/3400257/1456644.pdf

InCoax Networks AB Interim Report, January â€" June 2021 (PDF)

https://mb.cision.com/Public/15562/3400257/8c884a2e65b5378b.pdf

2021-08 PM Interim Report Q2

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Seit Ende Februar 2021 sind Strukturierte Produkte von Leonteq an der BX Swiss handelbar. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Manuel Dürr, Leiter des öffentlichen Vertriebs bei LEONTEQ. Was Leonteq ausmacht, welches Angebot an digital handelbaren Anlagenprodukten Leonteq anbietet und welche Themen im Moment besonders rege nachgefragt werden, dazu gibt Manuel Dürr einen Einblick.

Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss stellt Manuel Dürr weiter die neuen Produkte auf Kryptowährungen vor; insbesondere die weltweit ersten kotierten Produkte auf die Kryptowährung Chainlink.

Manuel Dürr: Die Kryptowährung LINK – jetzt als Tracker Zertifikate handelbar | BX Swiss TV

Inside

19.08.21 Cyber-Kriminalität auf dem Vormarsch
19.08.21 Daimler setzt bei Kernmarke voll auf Strom
19.08.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 98.00% Kapitalschutz-Zertifikat mit Barriere auf XAU/USD
19.08.21 Vontobel: Es geht auch einzeln - BRCs mit nur einem Basiswert
19.08.21 SMI schwächer erwartet
19.08.21 Marktüberblick: MDAX setzt Rekord-Rally fort
19.08.21 Manuel Dürr: Die Kryptowährung LINK – jetzt als Tracker Zertifikate handelbar | BX Swiss TV
13.08.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Varta
23.07.21 Jetzt noch einsteigen?
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Trotz Wachstum: Zur Rose schreibt weiter rote Zahlen - Aktie belastet
Dow schlussendlich etwas tiefer -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel deutlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich im Minus
NEL-Aktie fällt: NEL ASA trotz starker Umsatzentwicklung mit operativem Verlust
Meyer Burger schliesst Transformations-Halbjahr mit roten Zahlen ab - Aktie weit im Plus
Alcon-Aktie springt hoch: Alcon knackt Umsatz von zwei Milliarden Dollar
Dow Jones geht höher aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX geben letztlich nach -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneins
Moderna-Aktie gibt ab: Moderna prüft zwei Optionen für einen Auffrischungs-Impfstoff
Nach Impfstoff-Erfolg: Analyst erklärt Moderna zum "Tesla der Biotech-Branche"
Dogecoin im Aufwind: Wird Dogecoin künftig vermehrt als Zahlungsmethode genutzt?
Relief-Therapeutics-Partner NRx meldet positive Ergebnisse aus COVID-19-Studie - Relief-Aktie springt an

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit