Incision-Free, Radiation-Free Prostate Cancer Treatment Now Available in Georgia

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Busch Center, the leading prostate MRI facility in America, is now offering a groundbreaking cancer treatment procedure, known as the TULSA (Transurethral Ultrasound Ablation) Procedure, which requires no incision, no radiation and is customized to treat only unhealthy prostate tissue. Busch Center is one of the few elite facilities equipped to provide this innovative treatment option.

"We are proud to offer the TULSA Procedure to our patients as it fits with our commitment to provide the most accurate, least invasive care possible for men's prostate health," explains Dr. Joseph J. Busch, Oncological Radiologist, "The procedure is customized to each patient, so we only treat the impacted tissue and leave the healthy tissue intact. This is a revolutionary treatment option for men with prostate cancer."

Standard prostate cancer treatments, including complete prostate removal (prostatectomy) or radiation therapy, can be extremely painful and are associated with incontinence, impotence and nerve damage, which can greatly reduce a man's quality of life. The TULSA Procedure, using recently FDA-cleared technology developed by Profound Medical Corp., provides customizable, predictable and incision-free ablation of a defined region of the prostate while actively protecting surrounding organs and structures.

"Our goal is to elevate the standard of prostate care for men in America through early detection, accurate diagnosis, and minimally invasive treatments so that men maintain a high quality of life," Dr. Busch explains, "Offering the TULSA Procedure helps us deliver on that promise."

At Busch Center, the TULSA Procedure is a single-day outpatient procedure, just like the highly accurate MRI screenings and MR-Guided In-bore Targeted Biopsies performed at the center. For more information, please visit http://www.buschcenter.com.

About the Busch Center

Based in metro-Atlanta, patients come to Busch Center from across the country and around the globe because of their high standards, personalized care, compassionate team, high-tech equipment, and state-of-the-art facility. Busch Center's team understands that every patient's situation is different and – regardless of their specific circumstances – being diagnosed with prostate cancer is overwhelming and scary. Dr. Busch is a Visible Radiologist which means he talks with patients, explaining their procedure, answering questions, reviewing scans, and providing test results during the office visit. He then thoughtfully provides personalized recommendations for care plans based on evidence-based medicine. Busch Center draws on the experience and methodologies used in Europe, where guidelines are different (and better) than they are in the U.S. Busch Center is setting a new standard of care for prostate cancer screenings and treatments, and their patients experience better outcomes. Connect with the Busch Center on Facebook/BuschCenter, Twitter/BuschCenter, and Instagram/BuschCenter.

