25.03.2020 18:30:00

Incision-Free, Radiation-Free Prostate Cancer Treatment Now Available in Georgia

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Busch Center, the leading prostate MRI facility in America, is now offering a groundbreaking cancer treatment procedure, known as the TULSA (Transurethral Ultrasound Ablation) Procedure, which requires no incision, no radiation and is customized to treat only unhealthy prostate tissue. Busch Center is one of the few elite facilities equipped to provide this innovative treatment option.

"We are proud to offer the TULSA Procedure to our patients as it fits with our commitment to provide the most accurate, least invasive care possible for men's prostate health," explains Dr. Joseph J. Busch, Oncological Radiologist, "The procedure is customized to each patient, so we only treat the impacted tissue and leave the healthy tissue intact. This is a revolutionary treatment option for men with prostate cancer."

Standard prostate cancer treatments, including complete prostate removal (prostatectomy) or radiation therapy, can be extremely painful and are associated with incontinence, impotence and nerve damage, which can greatly reduce a man's quality of life. The TULSA Procedure, using recently FDA-cleared technology developed by Profound Medical Corp., provides customizable, predictable and incision-free ablation of a defined region of the prostate while actively protecting surrounding organs and structures.

"Our goal is to elevate the standard of prostate care for men in America through early detection, accurate diagnosis, and minimally invasive treatments so that men maintain a high quality of life," Dr. Busch explains, "Offering the TULSA Procedure helps us deliver on that promise."

At Busch Center, the TULSA Procedure is a single-day outpatient procedure, just like the highly accurate MRI screenings and MR-Guided In-bore Targeted Biopsies performed at the center. For more information, please visit http://www.buschcenter.com.

About the Busch Center
Based in metro-Atlanta, patients come to Busch Center from across the country and around the globe because of their high standards, personalized care, compassionate team, high-tech equipment, and state-of-the-art facility. Busch Center's team understands that every patient's situation is different and – regardless of their specific circumstances – being diagnosed with prostate cancer is overwhelming and scary. Dr. Busch is a Visible Radiologist which means he talks with patients, explaining their procedure, answering questions, reviewing scans, and providing test results during the office visit. He then thoughtfully provides personalized recommendations for care plans based on evidence-based medicine. Busch Center draws on the experience and methodologies used in Europe, where guidelines are different (and better) than they are in the U.S. Busch Center is setting a new standard of care for prostate cancer screenings and treatments, and their patients experience better outcomes. Connect with the Busch Center on Facebook/BuschCenter, Twitter/BuschCenter, and Instagram/BuschCenter.

 

SOURCE Busch Center

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:00
Rohstoffmärkte im Erholungsmodus
13:37
Vontobel: Wer dem Virus trotzen könnte?
13:32
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
08:09
SMI nimmt Erholung wieder auf
20.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
19.03.20
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV
18.03.20
How Oil Prices Impact Agriculture
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.03.20
Schroders: Real Estate Flashnote
18.03.20
Schroders: Mögliche Auswirkungen des Klimawandels auf die Finanzmärkte
11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
mehr
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kampf gegen Corona: Roche startet Studie für Actemra bei Coronavirus-Lungenentzündungen - Aktie springt an
Nestlé-Chef warnt Mitarbeiter vor "aufziehendem Sturm" - Aktie fällt deutlich
US-Börsen mit Kurssprüngen -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich deutlich im Plus
Trotz Chaos an den Märkten: In China ist dieser Rohstoff derzeit sehr gefragt
Ölpreis fällt auf 17-Jahrestief
Schwankungsreicher Handel: SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Tag mit Zuwächsen
Aryzta: Coronavirus wird wesentlichen Einfluss auf Geschäftsjahr haben - Aktie bricht ein
Nestlé-GV findet wegen Coronavirus-Pandemie ohne Präsenz der Aktionäre statt
Schweizer Startup will erste Space-Müllabfuhr ins All bringen
Vor Halving: So könnte sich der Bitcoin-Kurs bis Mai entwickeln

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Schwankungsreicher Handel: SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Tag mit Zuwächsen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Mittwoch schwankungsanfällig und konnten letztlich zulegen. Die Wall Street knüpft an das Kursfeuerwerk vom Vortag an. Anleger an den asiatischen Handelsplätzen kamen zur Wochenmitte aus der Deckung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB