Incipio® Debuts Sustainable Protective Case Solutions for New Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Incipio®, award-winning designer and manufacturer of mobile device accessories and technologies, today announced protective case solutions for the all-new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 devices. The Incipio Grip and Kate Spade New York (KSNY) Protective Hardshell cases are slim and stylish, touting essential features such as drop protection, antimicrobial protection, and wireless charging compatibility for everyday use. Now both available in a cutting-edge design that seamlessly protects the new Samsung Galaxy Z devices, the cases represent Incipio's continued commitment to providing consumers with innovative, sustainable, stylish, and reliable solutions to protect their device when it matters most.

Incipio and KSNY cases for the all-new Samsung Galaxy Z devices have been certified to meet Samsung performance standards through the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program (SMAPP).

The Incipio Grip and Kate Spade New York Protective Hardshell cases are BPA-free and include Eastman Tritan™ Renew copolyester, a durable material with 50% ISCC-certified recycled content*, making them a more sustainable option for consumers. Tritan Renew is made through innovative molecular recycling technology, which breaks down plastic waste into fundamental building blocks to be used to create pristine new material. By replacing traditional fossil-based raw materials with plastic waste, molecular recycling diverts plastic waste from landfills, incinerators, or ending up as litter in the ocean.

"As smartphone technology continues to advance, we recognize that it's more important than ever for consumers to have reliable protection for their investment," says Brian Stech, CEO of Incipio. "Incipio has consistently driven innovation in smartphone case technology forward, and these new solutions for the Samsung Galaxy Z devices are no exception. In addition to incorporating features such as antimicrobial protection and wireless charging compatibility, we're proud to introduce protective cases that are BPA-free and made with certified recycled content, delivering on our commitment to adopt sustainable materials into our products wherever possible."

Incipio Grip for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 (MSRP: $69.99)

Stop drops before they happen with the Grip case's multidirectional grip enhancers designed to prevent slippage in all directions. Integrated Impact Struts Technology protects against drops, while raised-edge bezels provide maximum protection against screen scratches and face drops on uneven surfaces. Additional features include:

Two-piece construction with slim & sleek profile

Specially designed grips at each corner help prevent sliding off slick surfaces

Exceptional scratch resistance and discoloration defense

Antimicrobial protection that eliminates 99.9% of surface bacteria

5G compatible for fastest connection possible

Wireless charging compatible

BPA Free and made with recycled plastic

Available in Midnight Navy, Black and Salsa Red for the Galaxy Z Fold3, and Black and Salsa Red for the Galaxy Z Flip3

KSNY Protective Hardshell for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 (MSRP: $69.99)

Show off your playful side with the sophisticated design of Kate Spade New York. The co-molded Protective Hardshell's lightweight, easy-grip and slim design with shock-resistant bumper that protects against drops is perfect for everyday use. Available in iconic Kate Spade print Hollyhock Floral in cream, blush and crystal gems. Additional features include:

Antimicrobial protection that eliminates 99.9% of surface bacteria

Superior scratch resistance

5G compatible for fastest connection possible

Wireless charging compatible

BPA Free and made with recycled plastic

Pricing and Availability

The Incipio Grip and KSNY Protective Hardshell cases for the all-new Samsung Galaxy Z devices are available now at Incipio.com, Verizon.com and Verizon stores nationwide.

*The recycled content is achieved by allocating the recycled waste plastic to Tritan Renew using a mass balance process certified by ISCC.

About Incipio:

Incipio creates award-winning mobile solutions designed to enrich today's digital lifestyle through innovative design and reliable device protection. Founded in 1999, Incipio was born in an Orange County, CA garage with a love of tech and a then-novel idea to create protective cases for the mobile phone. Over twenty years later, our category-leading products are a testament to our heritage and passion for enhancing our customers' everyday experiences.

