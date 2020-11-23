Incap Corporation: Notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act on a Change in Holdings (Nordea Bank Abp)

Incap Corporation Stock Exchange Release 23 November 2020 at 9.30 p.m. (EET)

Notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act on a Change in Holdings (Nordea Bank Abp)

Incap Corporation has on 23 November 2020 received a notification in accordance with the Securities Market Act, according to which the total holdings of shares and votes of Nordea Bank Abp and the entities controlled by it (Nordea Life Assurance Finland Ltd and Nordea Livförsäkring Sverige AB (publ)) in Incap Corporation (FI0009006407) has decreased below 10 percent threshold.



Shareholder: Nordea Life Assurance Finland Ltd and Nordea Livförsäkring Sverige AB (publ)

Position of previous notification: 14.7 % out of all shares and votes

Date of change in holdings: 20 November 2020

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed: 581,835 shares, i.e. 10 % out of all shares and votes

Incap Corporation's total number of shares amounts to 5,820,224 and each share has one vote.



After November 20, 2020, Nordea Life Assurance Finland Ltd holding of shares and votes is 9.996 % (581,810 shares) and Nordea Livförsäkring Sverige AB (publ) holds less than 5 % of the shares and votes (25 shares).



INCAP IN BRIEF

Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and full-service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services. As a global EMS company Incap supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by an entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, the UK and Hong Kong and employs approximately 1,300 people. Incap’s share has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange since 1997.