Incap Corporation: Incap India wins the prestigious IT exports award of STPI

Press Release on 5 November 2020 at 6.00 a.m. EET

Incap India wins the prestigious IT exports award of STPI

Incap Contract Manufacturing Services Pvt Ltd has been honored with the Prestigious IT Exports Award for the year 2019-2020. The award was granted by the STPI (Software Technology Parks of India) of Karnataka, and Incap was selected for the award under the category "Highest Exporter in Electronic Hardware - Bengaluru”.

Mr. Murthy Munipalli, Managing Director of Incap India, will receive the award during "STPI IT Export Awards Function”, which will be held on Virtual Platform during the event "Bengaluru Tech Summit - 2020”, on 19 November 2020.

Mr. Munipalli stated that Incap is proud to work in Karnataka, which is the heart of electronics and IT sector in India, while forming almost half of the country’s performance in this field. "This is the fourth time for us to receive this prestigious exports award and we appreciate the recognition very much,” he stated, adding that Incap India was granted the STPI IT Exports Award also in 2013, 2016 and 2019.

"This exports award is a confirmation of our efforts in our business. The persistent work of our entire personnel allows us to stay on top of our field, offer high quality products and serve our customers while delivering in accordance with their needs,” Mr. Munipalli added.

Mr. Murthy Munipalli, Managing Director of Incap CMS Pvt Ltd, tel. +91 98802 31431

Otto Pukk, President and CEO, tel. +372 508 0798

Photos of Mr. Murthy Munipalli, Managing Director of Incap India: https://photos.app.goo.gl/7aFfgTYmsanbTXoZ6

