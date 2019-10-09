Inc. Magazine Unveils Roof Worx, LLC on Its Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies--the Inc. 5000

DENVER, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Roof Worx, LLC is No. 4313 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"With the our expansion, our roofing company culture has strengthened in our core values of honesty, integrity and quality while providing real, true and accurate information to our clients. These values enable us to keep our eye on the ball and to continuing with our expert craftsmanship, attention to detail, and the personal service you expect when roofing a residential home, a multi-unit HOA, or a commercial building." –Ted Thomas, CEO

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

About Roof Worx, LLC:

Roof Worx is a family-owned Colorado business and is one of the most respected residential & commercial roofing and exterior contractors in the Front Range. Our roots as a general contractor and master home builder give us experience that is unparalleled and craftsmanship that is second to none. Roof Worx has delivered quality work to all roofing and exterior projects since 1999.

In our Single-Family division, we focus on ensuring the homeowner has the best customer experience possible. In our Multi-Family division, we focus on advising and guiding Association Boards and Managers towards the best decisions in protecting, maintaining, and enhancing the assets of the association. In our Commercial division, we focus on providing the best ROI when replacing the exterior building envelope.

CONTACT:

Ted Thomas at 303-353-1825 or email at ted.thomas@myroofworx.com

12301 Grant St. Ste 130

Thornton, CO 80241

For more information on Roof Worx, LLC, visit http://www.myroofworx.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/roof-worx-llc

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000:

Methodology:

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media:

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

SOURCE Roof Worx, LLC