Inc. Magazine Unveils Its List of Texas's Fastest-Growing Private Companies / Bellatorum Resources

Inc. magazine today revealed that Bellatorum Resources is No. 06 on its inaugural Inc. 5000 Series: Texas list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Texas-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Texas economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

"The landscape of the mineral rights & oil royalties industry continues to be promising and we hope to stay on this path of aggressive growth in the future. We've developed a strong, goal-oriented team structured around innovative in-house processes and that has been and will continue to be our model for success."

Chris Bentley

Founder, President, & CEO

The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in Texas. Between 2016 and 2018, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 294 percent and, in 2018 alone, they employed 36,000 people and added $11 billion to the Texas economy. Companies based in the largest metro areas—Dallas, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio—brought in the highest revenue overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Series: Texas, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/inc5000-series-texas-2020 starting March 13, 2020.

"The companies on this list demonstrate just how much the small-business sector impacts Texas's economy," says Inc. editor in chief Scott Omelianuk. "Across every single industry, these businesses have posted revenue and growth rates that are beyond impressive, further proving the tenacity of their founders and CEOs."

