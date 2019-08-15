Inc. Magazine Unveils Its Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies -- Thriving Workplace creator HR Collaborative joins the Inc. 5000 Ranks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Grand Rapids' native HR Collaborative is No. 3659 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are humbled and honored to be recognized among businesses who purposefully invest in the growth of their people and organizations," says Beth Kelly, founder and CEO of HR Collaborative. "We walk alongside our clients everyday to elevate their HR and drive sustainable growth."

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years. Companies that made the list, on average, have grown sixfold since 2015, during a stretch when the economy grew just 12 percent.

The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

HR Collaborative is on a mission to create thriving workplaces for 1 million people by 2029. They partner with growing organizations to align their people practices to their purpose, get proactive, elevate their HR and deliver measurable value through custom solutions. Leveraging their Thriving Workplace (SM) approach, HR Collaborative helps clients attract, develop and retain their most impactful resource: their talent.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

