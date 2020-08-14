Inc. Magazine Unveils Its Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies--the Inc. 5000

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Sales Xceleration Inc. is No. 2840 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, and No. 27 in Indiana, No. 208 among honorees in the Business Products and Services field, and No. 20 in the Indianapolis metropolitan area. It is an honor to be a part of this list that represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are excited to be named on this list for the 2nd year in a row," said Mark Thacker, President, Sales Xceleration. "Our growth has remained consistent, even in these trying times, which is a testament to our Advisors' commitment to providing cost-effective sales leadership for small to mid-sized businesses, driving revenue growth."

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 12.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 23 to 27, 2020. As always, speakers will include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

SOURCE Sales Xceleration