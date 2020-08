Inc. Magazine Unveils Its Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies--the Inc. 5000

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that FIG is No. 2722 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"During a year that has presented a lot of unique challenges and opportunities, we're incredibly proud to have been recognized with another consecutive spot on the Inc.5000 list," said Judith Carr-Rodriguez, Partner & CEO, FIG. "Our mission has remained the same, to help our clients achieve growth through creativity. We do that as Storytellers for the Information Age. We have always been proud of our people but in these frankly tricky times, their positivity, ambition and resilience has been an inspiration to our community and our clients alike."

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 12.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 23 to 27, 2020. As always, speakers will include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

About FIG

FIG was born in 2013 from a desire to create a smarter, more nimble alternative to the traditional agency model. We believe that stories are the best way to convey information and persuade people so we have built our thoroughly modern agency to deliver on this. We are Storytellers for the Information Age, on a mission to raise the bar in our industry by improving the quality and effectiveness of the stories told. Our clients include Zillow, Benjamin Moore, CNN, and Diageo. We are proud to have been named as one of Inc Magazine's Best Places to Work in the US, honored in the AdAge Agency A List 2018, 2019 and 2020, as well as being included on Inc 5000, the definitive list of the fastest growing privately held companies in America. For more information, visit http://www.figagency.com.

