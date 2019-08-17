Inc Magazine Recognizes Foster Crown, LLC as a Top 5000 Fastest Growing Company in the U.S.

DELAFIELD, Wis., Aug. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. Magazine Unveils Its Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000

Foster Crown, LLC Ranks No. 2502 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 157% Percent

Inc. magazine today revealed that Foster Crown, LLC, the boutique physician recruitment firm is No. 2502 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent private businesses.

A 'Cinderella Story' about a former member of the US Intelligence Community, that creates and develops a high-end, boutique, physician recruitment firm, utilizing interviewing, negotiations, AI and sourced human intelligence techniques learned in the USAF and US Intelligence Community to benefit healthcare.

"Foster Crown was built on a platform of multifaceted human intelligence gathering. We utilize this in an effort to be the best of the best in Physician Recruitment." "Foster Crown is changing the face of healthcare, one physician placement at a time."

Steve T. May/CEO, Foster Crown

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 (which are listed online at Inc.com, available on newsstands August 20) been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. Editor in Chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.)

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success.

For more information on Foster Crown, LLC, visit http://www.fostercrown.com

