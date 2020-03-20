Inc. 5000 Series Texas 2020 Ranks Insogna CPA as a Fastest-Growing Company

AUSTIN, Texas, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Insogna CPA is No. 171 on its inaugural Inc. 5000 Series: Texas list of The Most Inspiring Companies in Texas. The most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Texas-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Texas economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

"We are very excited to be recognized by Inc. Magazine", said Chase Insogna, Founder and CEO of Insogna CPA. "Our educated team of experienced professionals work diligently every day to serve our valued customers, which has led to significant year-over-year growth at Insogna CPA", he continued. "We are extremely proud of our team's dedication and look forward to the continued growth of the company and providing valuable expertise to our customers."

The companies included in this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in Texas with an average growth rate of 294 percent, employing 36,000 people and adding $11 billion to the Texas economy. Companies based in the largest metro areas Dallas, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio brought in the highest revenue overall. A full list of companies included in the Inc. 5000 2019 may be found here: inc.com/inc5000-series-texas-2020.

"The companies on this list demonstrate just how much the small-business sector impacts Texas's economy," says Inc. Editor in Chief, Scott Omelianuk. "Across every single industry, these businesses have posted revenue and growth rates that are beyond impressive, further proving the tenacity of their founders and CEOs."

About Insogna CPA

Insogna CPA delivers an integrated team of experts dedicated to helping small businesses under $20M with year-around accounting, tax strategy and wealth building. We tailor customized monthly packages to help grow your business with you - and help with individual taxes too. Our highly-trained team of professionals use tech-savvy solutions to create efficiencies and provide expertly designed and transparent advisory, coaching, planning and strategy. Insogna CPA is a Dave Ramsey Endorsed Local Provider (ELP); Top50 Cloud Accounting Firm; Inc5000 Series-Most Inspiring Companies in Texas; Top3 Accounting Firm by LocalBest; Intuit QuickBooks Certified ProAdvisor; Xero Advisor Certified; Platinum-Austin Green Business Leader; Member-American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA; Member-Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants (TSCPA). For more information, please visit https://insognacpa.com/

SOURCE Insogna CPA