Inaugural Triangle Sportsmanship Conference Hosted by Silbo

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Silbo, Inc., the leading automation platform for sports officials and amateur sports leagues, announced today it will host the inaugural Triangle Sportsmanship Conference, presented by the Carolina Hurricanes, on Wednesday, October 9th, at the PNC Arena in Raleigh. The event will focus on tackling the nationwide sportsmanship crisis at the grassroots level, starting in the Triangle area of Raleigh, North Carolina.

"We're facing a harassment and abuse epidemic across amateur sports," said Brendan Szulik, CEO of Silbo. "This summer, twelve adults were cited for disorderly conduct when they brawled at a 7-year-olds' baseball game. As a referee for youth sports, I, too, have been physically assaulted by fans. Together, Silbo and the Hurricanes believe sports should be, above all else, character-building and fun. This conference will reinvigorate sportsmanship in our community and ensure the continued joy of amateur athletics."

Speakers and panelists include John Engh, Executive Director of the National Alliance for Youth Sports (NAYS); Steve Malik, Chairman and Owner of North Carolina Football Club; Deran Coe, Athletic Director of Wake County Public Schools; and Pati Rolf, Director of Official's Development at USA Volleyball.

The Triangle Sportsmanship Conference will be held at the PNC Arena, Arena Club West, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh, NC, 27607. A continental breakfast will be served at 7:30am, and the conference runs from 8am-10am.

About Silbo, Inc.: Based in Raleigh, NC, Silbo™ is the trusted provider of the curated sports officiating marketplace on the Go Silbo™ app. Made for refs by refs, Silbo automates the connection of amateur sports games with qualified sports officials simply and conveniently. The Go Silbo app can be found on the App Store and Google Play.

CONTACT: Rachel Repp, media@gosilbo.com 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inaugural-triangle-sportsmanship-conference-hosted-by-silbo-300925355.html

SOURCE Silbo, Inc.

