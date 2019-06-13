13.06.2019 15:21:00

Inaugural Global Health Forum of Boao Forum for Asia Held In Qingdao

QINGDAO, China, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural Global Health Forum (GHF) of Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) was held in Qingdao, China, from June 10 to June 12. Aimed at gathering global consensus on healthcare, pooling wisdom and resources in the medical industry and public health field, and drawing attention to pressing global health needs, GHF is centered on the theme of "Health Beyond Health -- In the Year of Sustainable Development 2030". With its slogan "Health for All", GHF discussed hotly-debated issues in health-related areas in the hope of promoting global cooperation, collecting goodwill and insight and building a healthy future for humankind. The second Global Health Forum of Boao Forum for Asia will be held in June 2020 in Qingdao.

Several notable attendees spoke at the opening ceremony: Dr. Margaret Chan Fung Fu-chun, member of BFA Council of Advisors and President of GHF; Liu Jiayi, Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Shandong Provincial Committee and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Shandong People's Congress; Yasuo Fukuda, Chairman of BFA Council of Advisors and former prime minister of Japan; and Elhadji Amadou Gueye SY, Secretary-General of IFRC. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke to Forum attendees in a pre-recorded video message. Li Baodong, Secretary-General of the Boao Forum for Asia, hosted the opening ceremony and also delivered remarks.

The Global Health Forum is a comprehensive, representative and authoritative platform for high-level dialogues and practical cooperation in the health field, linking governments, the business community and academia. With its focus on economic issues, the Boao Forum launched the GHF in 2018 as part of its exploration of other key fields. Following the guiding principles of the Astana Declaration, GHF seeks to achieve the integration of public policies and innovation in technology and commerce, making a commitment to enhancing primary healthcare by encouraging the international community to pool political will and realize the UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. At the conference, the principals of national health departments of various countries, representatives of health-related international agencies and non-governmental organizations, representatives of industries, entrepreneurs, investors and notable scientists gathered for in-depth exchanges on health-related issues.

The conference was co-hosted by the Boao Forum for Asia and the People's Government of Shandong Province and co-organized by the Organizing Committee of the Global Health Forum of the Boao Forum for Asia and the Qingdao Municipal Government. There were nine supporting agencies including the National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, State Administration for Market Regulation, National Healthcare Security Administration, Chinese Academy of Engineering, National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, National Medical Products Administration, China Disabled Persons' Federation and the Red Cross Society of China. The Forum was supported by institutions including the World Health Organization, World Intellectual Property Organization, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Key events at the Forum included the opening ceremony, 28 sessions, 4 roadshows for innovation projects, 16 main activities and the opening ceremony of the Global Health Expo. Over 2,600 delegates from 55 countries attended the conference, including former heads of governments, leading academics, health ministers and officials of international organizations. Hosts and speakers included representatives from academia, entrepreneurs in innovation and health sectors, investors and scientists. Attendees also included policymakers from various fields at provincial and municipal levels, business representatives and scholars from universities and research institutions.

A Global Health Expo was held during the Forum, featuring exhibitions and providing opportunities for businesses in the medical industry to interact with businesses and institutions from sectors including finance, investment, science and technology and service. With over 100 innovation projects in the medical and public health industries on display, the Expo aimed to explore pragmatic measures to transform thought leadership into practical solutions and improve public health by implementing public policies and theories in healthcare.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inaugural-global-health-forum-of-boao-forum-for-asia-held-in-qingdao-300867143.html

SOURCE Organizing Committee, Global Health Forum of Boao Forum for Asia

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:58
Heftige Preisschwankungen am Ölmarkt
11:10
Vontobel: Autobauer mit Barrierebeobachtung am Laufzeitende
09:22
SMI setzt Rekordfahrt fort
07:41
Weekly-Hits: Krisenwährung Gold, Facebook & Twitter
11.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Schlumberger
07.06.19
Fiat Chrysler und Renault: Fusion geplatzt I BX Swiss TV
03.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.06.19
Schroders: Amazon, der Klima-Champion?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Idorsia-Aktie höher: Idorsia präsentiert Studiendaten für ACT-541468
SMI freundlich -- DAX im Plus -- US-Börsen mit Aufschlägen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinig
SNB bleibt unverändert expansiv und führt Leitzins ein
Experte: Bitcoin steigt noch dieses Jahr auf Rekordhoch
Roche-Aktie fester: Studienerfolg für Rituxan gegen Hauterkrankung Pemphigus Vulgaris
Tamedia-Aktie gibt Gewinne ab: Tamedia-Chef verlässt Unternehmen in einem Jahr
UBS-Chef rechnet mit grossen Bankenfusionen in Europa
Varta bekommt mit Kapitalerhöhung Geld für Kapazitätsausbau - Aktie beflügelt
Axel Springer-Aktie hebt ab: KKR will bei Axel Springer einsteigen - Prognose gekappt
SNB warnt vor Ungleichgewichten auf Hypothekenmarkt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI freundlich -- DAX im Plus -- US-Börsen mit Aufschlägen erwartet -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinig
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kann am Donnerstag ins Plus drehen. Der DAX zeigt sich stärker. An der Wall Street dürften positive Vorzeichen dominieren. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentierten sich am Donnerstag ohne klare gemeinsame Tendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB