SMI 11’022 -0.5%  SPI 14’179 -0.6%  Dow 33’875 -0.5%  DAX 15’136 -0.1%  Euro 1.0983 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’975 -0.6%  Gold 1’769 -0.1%  Bitcoin 52’106 7.0%  Dollar 0.9130 0.5%  Öl 67.3 -1.9% 

01.05.2021 03:25:00

'Inaction is not an option,' says Ontario Nurses' Association as Long-Term Care-COVID-19 Report Released

TORONTO, April 30, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) is calling on the Ford government to act immediately to implement the recommendations in the Long-Term Care-COVID-19 Commission's final report, released today.

Ontario Nurses' Association logo (CNW Group/Ontario Nurses' Association)

"Government's utter failure to protect the residents and staff in long-term care homes from COVID-19 is tragic," says ONA President Vicki McKenna, RN. "It would be even more of a tragedy if this report sat on a shelf and collected dust, as countless other reports have done. Enough is enough – failure to take action now is not an option."

McKenna says, "The Commission has made recommendations that would go a long way toward protecting the residents and staff of long-term care homes now and into the future. ONA is grateful that the Commission listened to the stories of our front-line RNs and others who shared their knowledge and experiences. We know how staffing shortages and a lack of direct resident care, infection protection and control, accountability and enforcement and funding enabled COVID-19 to infect thousands of residents and staff. Long-Term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton has also acknowledged that airborne spread of COVID-19 – and the failure to provide aerosol protection to care providers – was a key factor in the outbreaks. We also know that profit in long-term care is worse for resident outcomes. ONA will hold this government responsible for its actions and will be unrelenting in our efforts to ensure homes are made safer."

McKenna notes that those caring for residents were also sickened at a rate far higher than the general population. "Our calls for staff to have access to the highest level of personal protective equipment available were ignored," she says. "Growing evidence that COVID-19 is airborne, just as we suspected a year ago, means that workers require N95 respirators or better to protect themselves and residents. Our long-term care homes are not out of woods yet and this must be rectified – now."

McKenna urges every Ontarian to join with nurses and others to hold the government's feet to the fire and – at long last – enact real change that will provide residents with the care they need and deserve.

ONA's submission, recommendations and a commissioned report can be viewed here: www.ona.org/commission.

ONA is the union representing more than 68,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals, as well as 18,000 nursing student affiliates, providing care in hospitals, long-term care, public health, the community, clinics and industry.

Visit us at: www.ona.org; Facebook.com/OntarioNurses; www.Twitter.com/OntarioNurses

SOURCE Ontario Nurses' Association

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

30.04.21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
30.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf BMW, Tesla, Volkswagen
30.04.21 Gute Nachrichten aus den USA reichen nicht mehr
30.04.21 Marktüberblick: Amazon nachbörslich gesucht
30.04.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Weiter seitwärts / EUR/USD – An Widerstandslinie
29.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.45% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Valora Holding AG
29.04.21 Karsten-Dirk Steffens: China A-Equities – Expertise für aktives Asset Management gefragt | BX Swiss TV
27.04.21 Lyxor: Thematic ETFs: pitfalls and opportunities
mehr

 

https://youtu.be/iJNrZE7RUO4

Bei Öffnung des Chinesischen Onshores Marktes im Jahr 1978 war noch nicht abzusehen, dass sich China in nur 40 Jahren zur zweitgrössten Volkswirtschaft entwickeln wird. Heute zu Gast ist Karsten-Dirk Steffens, Head of Distribution Switzerland – Aberdeen Standard Investments. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt er Einblicke in die demographische Situation des Landes und die Hintergründe der Öffnung des Marktes für ausländische Investoren. Ob Nachhaltigkeit auch in China eine grosse Rolle spielt und wie sich Investoren verhalten sollten, darüber berichtet Karsten-Dirk Steffens ausführlich.

Karsten-Dirk Steffens: China A-Equities – Expertise für aktives Asset Management gefragt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie letztlich im Minus: Nestlé kauft US-Vitaminhersteller Bountiful
Swiss Re-Aktie sehr stark: Swiss Re kehrt in die schwarzen Zahlen zurück
Meinung geändert? - Chinas Zentralbank bewertet Bitcoin jetzt als "Investment-Alternative"
CS-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Zurückhaltung bei Kohle-Finanzierung gefordert - CEO bedauert jüngste Ereignisse
SMI und DAX gehen leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen gehen sehr schwach ins Wochenende
NIO setzt deutlich mehr um - NIO-Aktie dreht ins Plus
BioNTech stellt Antrag auf Impfstoffzulassung für Kinder ab zwölf - BioNTech-Aktie gefragt
CS-Aktie unbewegt: Credit Suisse-Wandelanleihen bringen Milliardenbetrag - Fortschritte bei Abwicklung der Greensill-Fonds
UBS-CEO Hamers zu Risikokultur: Es wurden nie Warnsignale überstimmt - UBS-Aktie schwächer
Kräftiger Gewinnsprung bei Amazon: Amazon-Aktie trotz starken Zahlen kaum verändert

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit