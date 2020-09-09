+++ Jetzt Konto eröffnen1 Extra Willkommens-Bonus von Fr 70 bei einer ersten Einzahlung von Fr 200 (Code "Special200") +++ -w-
09.09.2020 12:47:00

Inabuggy Introduces 30-Minute Delivery with the Launch of Inabuggy-Mart Offering Quick Delivery of Convenience-Store Items, Flowers, Produce, Meats and More from Neighbourhood Shops

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada's leading on-demand grocery delivery service Inabuggy has launched Inabuggy-Mart to offer customers hyperlocal delivery from neighbourhood convenience stores, flower shops and butchers in 30 minutes.

Inabuggy’s launch of Inabuggy-Mart, its new neighbourhood marketplace offering 30-minute delivery windows is a first for grocery delivery services in Canada. (CNW Group/Inabuggy)

The launch of Inabuggy's new neighbourhood marketplace offering 30-minute delivery windows is a first for grocery delivery services in Canada.

Inabuggy-Mart is an extension of Inabuggy's existing online grocery delivery service and app, which offers customers delivery of items from grocery stores, specialty food retailers, foodservice providers and alcohol retailers. The new marketplace will support small family-owned or independent shops during the pandemic, many of which don't have the resources to make deliveries.

"The expansion of Inabuggy's retailer networks in neighbourhoods across Canada will give customers the ability to support small, local businesses and give quick, convenient access to fresh local produce and meats," said Julian Gleizer, CEO and Founder of Inabuggy. "For store owners, Inabuggy-Mart is providing a more localized approach that gives them more exposure to customers in their area."

Delivery from Inabuggy-Mart will be available seven days a week in Inabuggy's Canadian markets of Toronto (and the Greater Toronto Area), Ottawa, Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary and Edmonton. Delivery fee is $9.99 per order, with no minimum. 

As it does with its grocery and alcohol delivery, Inabuggy will deploy its neighbourhood personal shoppers to pick up, pack and deliver orders directly to customers' doorsteps.

Across Canada, Inabuggy offers delivery of over 700,000 SKUs through its website and app from 50+ retail partners in 200+ regions. Inabuggy has also partnered with consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies including Conagra Brands, Fruits From Chile, The Kraft Heinz Company, The Oppenheimer Group, SC Johnson, and others.

About Inabuggy:
Since launching in 2015, Inabuggy has allowed Canadians to shop thousands of items online and via the Inabuggy app from their favourite grocery and specialty stores including Costco, Rexall and PetSmart – and have everything delivered to their doorsteps in as little as one hour. Inabuggy's personal shoppers handpick, pack and deliver orders to ensure quality and freshness, and to fulfill special requests from customers about their items. Inabuggy delivers to Toronto (and the Greater Toronto Area), Ottawa, Vancouver, Montreal, Edmonton and Calgary, with more plans to expand in the coming months. 

SOURCE Inabuggy

