Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’958 -0.7%  SPI 17’110 -0.6%  Dow 43’240 -0.5%  DAX 22’551 -1.1%  Euro 0.9354 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5’473 -1.0%  Gold 2’877 -1.4%  Bitcoin 75’902 1.1%  Dollar 0.8999 0.6%  Öl 73.8 1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335DocMorris4261528Idorsia36346343Partners Group2460882Swiss Life1485278Novartis1200526Alcon43249246Sulzer3838891ams-OSRAM137918297
Top News
$TRUMP-Memecoin: Vom Hype zum Crash - So viel Geld haben Anleger verloren
Ausblick: Erste Group Bank präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Sandoz auf Expansionskurs: Generika-Riese peilt US-Marktführerschaft an
Ausblick: BASF gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: PUMA, BASF und H&R in der Besprechung
Suche...

Ina Invest Aktie [Valor: 52402695 / ISIN: CH0524026959]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.02.2025 05:09:22

Ina Invest and Cham Group propose merger

Ina Invest
21.67 CHF 10.52%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Ina Invest AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Real Estate
Ina Invest and Cham Group propose merger

28-Feb-2025 / 05:09 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

 

Glattpark (Opfikon), 28 February 2025 – The merger talks and negotiations between Ina Invest AG and Cham Group AG have led to a positive outcome. The Boards of Directors of the two companies have signed a merger agreement and will propose its approval to their shareholders at their respective Annual General Meetings. Subject to the approval of the Annual General Meetings, existing Cham shareholders will receive 41.5 shares in Ina Invest for each share of Cham.

The merger would give rise to one of Switzerland’s leading listed real estate companies

The merger of Ina Invest AG and Cham Group AG would create one of Switzerland's leading real estate companies, with a high-quality and sustainable portfolio of first-class properties in Switzerland’s economically strongest metropolitan regions. The combined portfolio value is around CHF 1.6 billion, making the new company one of the top 10 listed real estate companies in Switzerland. The real estate portfolio will have an expected residential share of around 60% at completion. In addition, the new company will achieve a high equity ratio of around 57% and will be able to realise its attractive development portfolio presumably on its own power, without requiring capital increases.

Management structure of the new company

At the Annual General Meeting of Ina Invest AG, the following current members of the Board of Directors of Cham Group AG will be proposed for election to the Board of Directors of Ina Invest AG: Philipp Buhofer, Annelies Häcki Buhofer and Felix Thöni. After the merger, the Board of Directors of the merged Cham Swiss Properties AG will be composed as follows: Stefan Mächler (Chairman), Philipp Buhofer, Christoph Caviezel, Annelies Häcki Buhofer, Hans Ulrich Meister and Felix Thöni.

Thomas Aebischer as CEO and Daniel Grab as CFO will manage the new Cham Swiss Properties AG operationally together with the existing Cham Group management (Lukas Fehr, Roland Regli, William White). Marc Pointet, CEO of Ina Invest AG, will support the management team during the transition phase as Chief Integration Officer.

Merger by way of absorption

Assuming that the respective Annual General Meetings of Ina Invest AG and Cham Group AG approve the planned merger, the Board of Directors of Ina Invest AG will propose the creation of new shares by increasing the share capital by CHF 927,525.00 from CHF 496,843.62 to CHF 1,424,368.62 by issuing 30,917, 500 fully paid-in registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.03 each. The ordinary capital increase will be carried out under exclusion of the subscription rights of the existing shareholders of Ina Invest AG. The new Ina Invest shares will be used to exchange the existing shares of Cham Group AG. The exchange ratio is 41.5 shares of Ina Invest AG per existing share of Cham Group AG. Fractions arising from the exchange will be settled in cash. The financial appropriateness of the exchange ratio has been confirmed by a fairness opinion from IFBC AG, Zurich, which was prepared independently. The fairness opinion can be downloaded here. Zürcher Kantonalbank is supporting the transaction as sole lead manager.

In the course of the merger, the Board of Directors of Ina Invest AG is also proposing to change the company's name to Cham Swiss Properties AG.

The newly issued registered shares of Ina Invest AG will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange in accordance with the Standard for Real Estate Companies and are entitled to dividends for the first time for the financial year ending on 31 December 2025. Over-the-counter trading in Cham Group AG shares on the trading platforms of Bank Lienhardt & Partner and Berner Kantonalbank will be discontinued upon completion of the merger.

Indicative timetable

28 February 2025

  • Announcement of the merger and of the results of the 2024 financial year
  • Conference for Media, Analysts and Investors
  • Publication of pro-forma financial information and fairness opinion
  • Publication of the merger documents
  • Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce publication of the invitations to the ordinary general meetings

31 March 2025

  • Ordinary General Meeting of Ina Invest AG
    including the following agenda items:
    • Transfer of the registered office to Cham
    • Approval of the merger and merger agreement
    • Approval of the ordinary capital increase in the context of the merger
    • Change of the name to Cham Swiss Properties AG
    • Change of the corporate purpose
    • Election of the present BoD members of Cham Group AG to the BoD of the merged Cham Swiss Properties AG
    • Further amendments to the Articles of Association and resolutions
  • Ordinary General Meeting of Cham Group AG
    including the following agenda items:
    • Approval of the merger and merger agreement

2 April 2025

  • Ex-date for Cham Group AG and Ina Invest AG dividends

4 April 2025

  • Payment of Cham Group AG and Ina Invest AG dividends

8 April 2025

  • Legal completion of the merger
  • Last trading day of Cham Group AG in over-the-counter trading

9        April 2025

  • First trading day of the new registered shares of the merged Cham Swiss Properties AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange in accordance with the Standard for Real Estate Companies
  • Publication of the approved prospectus



Merger documents for shareholders

The merger agreement, the merger report, the report of the joint merger auditor and the pro forma financial information, dated 25 February (Fairness Opinion) respectively 27 February 2025, as well as a shareholders’ brochure on the planned merger, will be available at the registered office of Ina Invest AG from 28 February 2025. The annual reports of the last three years of both companies are also available.

These documents are as of now also published on the Ina Invest website and can be downloaded from there.

Investor, analyst and media conference

Today, a combined investor, analyst and media conference will be held together with Cham Group AG, at which representatives of both companies will present the respective 2024 annual results, provide information on the planned merger and answer questions:
 

10:00–10:30

Annual results Ina Invest

Marc Pointet, CEO Ina Invest, and Daniel Baumann, CFO Ina Invest

 

 

 

10:30–11:00

Annual results Cham Group

Thomas Aebischer, CEO Cham Group, and Daniel Grab, CFO Cham Group

 

 

 

11:00–11:30

Information on the proposed merger

Stefan Mächler, designated Chairman of the Board of Directors, other speakers


The conference can be followed as a livestream with audio and a presentation at ina-invest.com/webcast.

Financial calendar

31 March 2025

Annual General Meeting

 

Contact for investors and analysts
Marc Pointet, CEO
T +41 44 552 97 17
investors@ina-invest.com

Contact for the media
Corporate Communications
T +41 44 552 97 27
communications@ina-invest.com

About Ina Invest
Ina Invest is an independent Swiss real estate company that develops sustainable spaces to live, work and relax in, with a focus on hybrid real estate that ensures long-term flexibility of use and profitability. Ina Invest, which was created as a spin-off from Implenia, now has one of the largest and most high-potential development portfolios on the Swiss market. The properties are situated in high-quality locations and can be used in a variety of ways. Ina Invest plans to keep on investing and growing while maintaining an above-average development ratio and at least 50% residential space in its portfolio. Ina Invest achieves the highest sustainability standards by taking a holistic approach to sustainability across all parts of the value chain. In addition, the GRESB Real Estate Development Benchmark Assessment found that Ina Invest is one of the most sustainable companies in its peer group in Western Europe. Ina Invest has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since June 2020 (INA, CH0524026959). Further information is available at ina-invest.com

Disclaimer
This ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR contains forward-looking statements such as projections, forecasts, and estimates. Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those anticipated in this ad hoc announcement. The forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based on the current views and assumptions of Ina Invest AG and Cham Group AG, respectively. Ina Invest AG and Cham Group AG do not assume any obligation to update or supplement this announcement. This announcement does not constitute an advertisement, offer, recommendation or invitation to purchase shares in any jurisdiction. It is for information purposes only and does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of Art. 35 et seq. of the Federal Act on Financial Services (FinSA).


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Ina Invest AG
Binzmühlestrasse 11
8050 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: 044 552 97 00
E-mail: info@ina-invest.com
Internet: www.ina-invest.com
ISIN: CH0524026959
Valor: 52402695
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2093141

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2093141  28-Feb-2025 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2093141&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Ina Invest Holding AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ina Invest Holding AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Finance, Blackstone & Ares Management mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ SAP
✅ Dollarama
✅ Waste Connections

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: SAP, Dollarama & Waste Connections mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

27.02.25 Logo WHS NVIDIA Aktie: Nvidia dominiert den KI-Markt. Jetzt einsteigen? Quartalszahlen & Aktienperspektive.
27.02.25 Julius Bär: 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Pernod Ricard SA, Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Moncler SpA
27.02.25 Five things you should know about Aluminum futures
27.02.25 Volkswagen lässt den Verbrenner länger laufen
27.02.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Innovative Technologien – Die Zukunft hat begonnen/Schweizer Grosskonzerne – Bilanzen im Fokus
27.02.25 SMI setzt erneut neue Rekordmarke
26.02.25 Marktüberblick: Munich Re erfreut nachbörslich
26.02.25 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: SAP, Dollarama & Waste Connections mit François Bloch
25.02.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’501.23 18.77 S2S3YU
Short 13’744.82 13.92 B7ZS2U
Short 14’275.76 8.81 UIDBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’958.34 27.02.2025 17:31:59
Long 12’460.00 19.76
Long 12’122.02 13.70 B3US4U
Long 11’610.59 8.93 BBQSEU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Jeremy Grantham: Diese Aktien dominieren sein Milliarden-Depot im vierten Quartal 2024
Sixt-Aktie springt dennoch hoch: Sixt senkt Dividende nach Gewinnrückgang
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon am Donnerstagnachmittag schwächer
Zolldrohung und Bilanzflut: SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX letztlich schwächer -- Wall Street schlussendlich tiefer -- Japanische Börse beendet Handel mit leichten Gewinnen
Bilanzzahlen im Fokus: US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- SMI schliesst knapp im Plus -- DAX legt schlussendlich kräftig zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
UBS Aktie News: Anleger schicken UBS am Donnerstagmittag auf rotes Terrain
Ist der bisher grösste Krypto-Klau der alleinige Grund für das Abrutschen der Kryptomärkte?
DocMorris Aktie News: DocMorris tendiert am Vormittag südwärts
KION-Aktie tiefer: Dividende soll nach Gewinnzuwachs steigen
DocMorris Aktie News: DocMorris mit herben Abschlägen am Mittag

Top-Rankings

4. Quartal 2024: Diese Aktien hielt die Commerzbank im Depot
Commerzbank-Depot in Q4 2024
Bildquelle: Frank Gaertner / Shutterstock.com
Jeremy Grantham: Diese Aktien dominieren sein Milliarden-Depot im vierten Quartal 2024
Das Depot von Jeremy Granthams Investmentgesellschaft Grantham, Mayo & van Otterloo (GMO) unterl ...
Bildquelle: Lane Turner/Boston Globe/Getty Images
Deutsche Bank: US-Aktien-Investments im vierten Quartal 2024
Die Deutsche Bank war auch im vierten Quartal 2024 in einige US-Aktien investiert. Dabei nahm da ...
Bildquelle: Elpisterra / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten