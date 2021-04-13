Ina A. Colen Academy Welcomes New Principal

OCALA, Fla., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ina A. Colen Academy welcomes Dr. Sandra Rocquin of Fleming Island, Florida, as Principal of Marion County's innovative new public charter school. Dr. Rocquin has academic and instructional leadership experience with 13 years at the District and school-level administration. She will be the first to step into this role at Ina A. Colen Academy, which is scheduled to open its doors to students in August 2022.

As Principal, Dr. Rocquin will guide the research and development of the curriculum, school policies, systems, and structures. She will also develop a process for recruiting and hiring staff and work with the Marion County District Staff to ensure all aspects of the charter contract are implemented. The Principal will lead the implementation of the Academy's mission and vision, maintain high academic standards in curriculum, educational practices, student performance, and manage school facilities and finances while creating a stable and nurturing scholastic environment for students and faculty.

Ina A. Colen Academy will have a unique educational program that will entail high-quality standards-based instruction, project-based learning, social-emotional learning, and incorporation of the students' and staff's physical health and well-being. Dr. Rocquin steps into this position with experience in project-based learning and has relationships with companies nationwide, including Microsoft STEM Education, Discovery Education, LEGO Education, and Engage2Learn PBL Consulting, to aid in the development of an engaging, forward-thinking curriculum. Governing Board Member Kay Fleischaker stated: "Dr. Rocquin exudes the energy, experience, and excitement of social-emotional and project-based learning that will be the educational foundation of Ina A. Colen Academy."

As a new public charter school in Marion County, Dr. Rocquin will work with Collaborative Educational Network, The Colen Family Charitable Trust, and the Academy's Governing Board to establish an Opening School Plan. The Principal will also connect the Academy with Ocala's new master-planned development, Calesa Township, and the greater community to develop relationships with other schools, businesses, and community members.

Principal Rocquin stated, "Personally, I feel I could never stop learning and modeling new and effective ways to impact student learning." With an extensive résumé in education and a contagious passion for educating the young, Dr. Rocquin is more than qualified to lead Ina A. Colen Academy as Principal.

Ina A. Colen Academy will open its doors to welcome students in August of 2022. Located in Calesa Township, a new family community for all ages, Ina A. Colen Academy will offer all Marion County students an opportunity to achieve their best through this unique curriculum.

For more information about Ina A. Colen Academy, please visit IACAFL.org

